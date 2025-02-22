Outside of William Byron, last week's Daytona 500 winner, the other five drivers who finished in the top six were longshots and returned substantial value for NASCAR DFS lineups. The legendary Jimmie Johnson finished third, while 27-year-old John Hunter Nemechek finished fifth. Who can NASCAR DFS players target from the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 DFS driver pool on Sunday? Nemechek was winless in his 37 NASCAR Cup Series starts last year and last weekend was his first top-five finish in 79 career Cup Series races. He improved his position by evading a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, but can he return value again for 2025 NASCAR Atlanta DFS lineups on Sunday? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Ambetter Health 400 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Atlanta DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Last week, it was also high on William Byron despite +2000 odds. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Ambetter Health NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Atlanta, McClure is high on Kyle Larson ($8,500 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old is coming off yet another disappointing finish at the Daytona 500, placing 20th, but the 29-time Cup Series winner remains one of the most accomplished drivers in the world. After finishing outside the top 10 at last year's Daytona 500, Larson was fourth in the first stage and second in the second stage before a late crash resulted in a finish outside the top 30 at last year's Ambetter Health 400.

Larson led NASCAR with six victories last season and his 15 top-five finishes was tied for the most in the sport. He won two of his final eight races last season while finishing fourth or better five times and McClure expects a bounce-back performance from last week at a reasonable price for Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Suarez ($8,100 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Suarez is the defending Ambetter Health 400 champion and he's done some of his best racing in Atlanta. The 33-year-old has finished in the top two in each of his last three races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Suarez has finished outside the top six just once over his last six NASCAR at Atlanta events and that came due to a DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy) after finishing ninth in the first stage. He has the second-best average finish (7.3) since 2022, which is second-best at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him a strong addition and a cheaper price for McClure in NASCAR DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta DFS lineups

