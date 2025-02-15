Christopher Bell finished fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last season, but only one driver led more laps. Creating winning NASCAR DFS lineups is largely about finishing position, but you also score points based on stats like laps led, and only Kyle Larson led more than Bell last year. The 30-year-old will compete in the 2025 Daytona 500 on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET, so should you use him from the NASCAR DFS driver pool when making Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks?

Bell could be a valuable addition to your 2025 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS strategy, along with a driver like Bubba Wallace, who has two top-five finishes over his last three runs in the Great American Race.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at last week's Clash at Bowman Gray. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's Daytona 500.

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Joey Logano ($9,600 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Logano has 11 top-10 finishes over 16 career Daytona 500 runs, including finishing in the top five in half of his Great American Race starts. He finished outside the top 30 due to a crash at last year's Daytona 500, but Logano finished second the year before and has the third-best average run position (14.3) for the Daytona 500.

Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship over the last three years last season and the third of his career as he's become one of the sport's elite drivers. The 34-year-old led more laps (45) than any other driver at last year's Daytona 500, but an accident ruined his chance at a second Daytona 500 victory. Given his consistent finishes toward the top of Daytona 500 leaderboards and coming off another championship season, McClure views Logano as a strong option for 2025 Daytona 500 DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($9,500 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Elliott is coming off a victory at last weekend's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, where he led 171 of 200 laps in a dominant performance. The 29-year-old is chasing his first Daytona 500 victory, but he has two top-10 finishes over his last four Daytona 500 runs, including placing second in 2021.

Despite only one victory last year, Elliott had the fourth-most top-10 finishes (19), which allowed him to consistently finish toward the top and provide value for NACSAR DFS lineups. He finished 14th at last year's Daytona 500, but only four drivers led more laps than him (14). McClure believes Elliott can carry his success from last week's victory to provide value for NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the Daytona 500 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, for a chance to cash in big on NASCAR DFS.