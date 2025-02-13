The 2025 Daytona 500, also known as "The Great American Race," is the Super Bowl of NASCAR. It's the perfect race to begin making NASCAR DFS lineups and NASCAR at Daytona DFS picks as NASCAR takes center stage on Sunday. Denny Hamlin has the most wins of anyone in the Daytona 500 DFS driver pool with three in The Great American Race, so how should he factor into your Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS strategy? William Byron won last year's Daytona 500 and will try to become the first back-to-back champion since Hamlin in 2019 and 2020. Should you include him in your 2025 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Daytona 500 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Daytona DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at last week's Clash at Bowman Gray. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Joey Logano ($9,600 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Logano is coming off his third NASCAR Cup Series championship last year, including his second over the past three years. The 34-year-old accomplished that through four victories, the second-most of any driver last year, and by avoiding disastrous results that can hinder a NASCAR DFS lineup. Logano finished outside the top 30 just seven times in 37 starts last season.

Logano opened his championship defense strong with a fourth-place result at last weekend's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. He finished second in the 2023 Daytona 500 and started on the pole in last year's Great American Race before an accident caused him to finish outside the top 30. Logano led 45 laps last year, the most of his 16 Daytona 500 runs, and McClure expects another strong showing on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($9,500 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Elliott is coming off a victory at last weekend's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, where he led 171 of 200 laps in a dominant performance. The 29-year-old is chasing his first Daytona 500 victory, but he has two top-10 finishes over his last four Daytona 500 runs, including placing second in 2021.

Despite only one victory last year, Elliott had the fourth-most top-10 finishes (19), which allowed him to consistently finish toward the top and provide value for NACSAR DFS lineups. He finished 14th at last year's Daytona 500, but only four drivers led more laps than him (14). McClure believes Elliott can carry his success from last week's victory to provide value for NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2025 NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups

