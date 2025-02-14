The 67th running of the Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET to kick off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season one week after Super Bowl Sunday. With football no longer capturing attention of millions of gamblers and daily Fantasy sports players, building NASCAR DFS lineups is a popular way to create entertainment as the 2025 Daytona 500 is one of the premier sporting events of each calendar year. The 2025 Daytona 500 features another deep driver pool to consider when making 2025 Daytona 500 DFS picks with veterans like Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin and young, rising stars like William Byron and Ty Gibbs.

Busch enters his 20th Daytona 500 and only Jimmie Johnson has more career NASCAR Cup Series victories than Busch in the 2025 Daytona 500 driver pool, so is the Daytona 500 2025 when Busch finally breaks through for a victory? The 39-year-old has an average finish of 18.1 in 39 career races at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Briscoe won the 2025 Daytona 500 pole position.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure's model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at last week's Clash at Bowman Gray. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Todd Gilliland ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series victory as he's set to begin his fourth year on the circuit, and he's driven into some bad luck at the Daytona 500 to begin his career. Gilliland has failed to finish any of these three Daytona 500 races due to accidents. Although the opening race of those years ended prematurely, Gilliland finished Year Three with some momentum with three finishes inside the top 20 over his final five events.

Gilliland demonstrated improvement with those finishes last season and comes at a cheap enough price in the Daytona 500 driver pool where he can return value while saving money to spend on higher-priced options for NASCAR DFS lineups. He finished 14th at last weekend's Clash at Bowman Gray in a respectable start to the season. The young driver led 16 laps at last year's Daytona 500, which was the third-most of any driver, as McClure likes his chances to return value for NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Chase Elliott ($9,500 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Elliott is coming off a victory at last weekend's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, where he led 171 of 200 laps in a dominant performance. The 29-year-old is chasing his first Daytona 500 victory, but he has two top-10 finishes over his last four Daytona 500 runs, including placing second in 2021.

Despite only one victory last year, Elliott had the fourth-most top-10 finishes (19), which allowed him to consistently finish toward the top and provide value for NACSAR DFS lineups. He finished 14th at last year's Daytona 500, but only four drivers led more laps than him (14). McClure believes Elliott can carry his success from last week's victory to provide value for NASCAR at Daytona DFS lineups. See which other drivers to roster here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the Daytona 500 2025? And which value driver is a must-roster?