NASCAR DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks, lineups for the 2020 Daytona 500

The 2020 Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET and NASCAR's biggest race of the season also happens to be one of the biggest events in NASCAR daily Fantasy. DraftKings is running an $888,888 America's Race tournament and FanDuel has a $150,000 NASCAR Super Intimidator. With big money on the line, you'll definitely want to make sure you're getting maximum value out of your NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday.

Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has one win at Daytona in the 2013 Coke Zero 400, and he finished second in last year's Daytona 500. He'd love to cement his legacy as an all-time great with a win in the Great American Race. Three career top-five finishes at Daytona will make him a popular option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. However, there are seven former winners in the 2020 Daytona 500 field and 40 cars running at 200 mph for 200 laps means just about anything can happen. Be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure before locking any Daytona 500 DFS lineups.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

To finish out the 2019 season in Homestead, McClure was all over Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on both sites. The result: Truex finished second and Harvick finished fourth, giving daily fantasy players a huge boost. Then last week at the invitation-only Busch Clash at Daytona, McClure had eventual winner Erik Jones in his roster on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Now, he's turned his attention to the 2020 Daytona 500 and only sharing his picks here.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2020 Daytona 500, McClure is banking on Denny Hamlin at $10,400 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel. Hamlin won the 2016 Daytona 500 and the 2019 Daytona 500 and is a 37-time NASCAR Cup Series winner.

Long considered a short-track specialist, Hamlin now has three wins at superspeedways. Hamlin has six top-four finishes now in the Daytona 500 and Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas went 1-2-3 in last year's race. They're clearly dialed in on this track, making Hamlin a must-roster on Sunday.

McClure's optimal Nascar at Daytona DFS strategy also involves rostering Clint Bowyer ($8,600 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel), who has 12 career top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway. Four of those top 10s have come in the Daytona 500 and Bowyer has to like his setup for the 2020 Daytona 500 after finishing third in the 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona after starting in sixth position.

How to set your Daytona 500 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Daytona. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NASCAR DFS tournament lineup for the 2020 Daytona 500? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NASCAR at Daytona.