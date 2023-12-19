Kevin Harvick's No. 29 Busch Light Ford from the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was the best-selling NASCAR diecast of the 2023 season, according to data released by Lionel Racing on Tuesday. Race fans and diecast collectors flocked to the model of Harvick's North Wilkesboro paint scheme, which was a throwback to his car and number from his rookie year of 2001.

Harvick's throwback was best of the top 10-selling diecasts of the season, beating out the No. 43 Guns N' Roses Chevrolet that Erik Jones drove in the Daytona 500. Harvick had two of the best-selling diecasts of the season, as his No. 4 Budweiser Ford throwback to his 2014 championship season came in as the 10th best-selling diecast of the year.

Two race-winning diecasts were featured in the top 10, with Kyle Busch's No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet from his first win with Richard Childress Racing at Fontana ranking third while Shane van Gisbergen's No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet from his upset win at the Chicago Street Course placed seventh. NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was represented on the list, with his No. 12 Menards Dutch Boy Ford champion diecast ranking as the fourth-best seller.

Unsurprisingly, Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. -- two of NASCAR's best merchandise movers ever -- were represented in the top 10. A historical diecast of Dale Earnhardt's 1998 Daytona 500-winning car was the fifth-best seller, while Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 3 Bass Pro Shops late model Chevrolet was the ninth-best seller.

Here are the top 10 best-selling NASCAR diecast cars from 2023 in their entirety: