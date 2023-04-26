NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman will miss the next three to four weeks with a fractured vertebra, Hendrick Motorsports announced on Wednesday. Bowman suffered the injury during a sprint car crash on Tuesday.

Bowman, who drives the No. 48 car, is off to a strong start in 2023. He already has six top-10 finishes on the season, and Bowman is ninth in the Cup Series standings. Most recently, Bowman finished 13th at Talladega last week.

Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports released a statement on Bowman's injury and said that Josh Berry will serve as Bowman's replacement:

"We're relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment. Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He's having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support."

Bowman is now the second Hendrick Motorsports driver to miss significant time due to injury this season. Chase Elliott suffered a fractured tibia while snowboarding in March, and he missed six races during his recovery.

Berry filled in for Elliott in five of those races, and he proved he is capable of holding his own at the Cup Series level. While Elliott was injured, Berry earned a pair of top-10 finishes.