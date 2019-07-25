NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace makes Twitter wager to get a Richard Petty tattoo, tries to back out of the bet

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace made a bet on social media that he now probably regrets.

On Tuesday, Wallace tweeted out that he met, and got a surprise autograph, from "The King" Richard Petty and proposed that if the photos get 43,000 retweets he will make the signature permanent.

Minding my bidness and The King comes in with a surprise signature attack!



43000 RTs and I'll get it tattooed. pic.twitter.com/fpcvlRbeti — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 23, 2019

It looks like Wallace did not expect so much attention so quickly, however, and the driver made a last ditch effort to change the conditions of the wager.

FYI...in my mind..it was a 24hr deal..

34k is impressive..but there is an hour left🤷🏽‍♂️ — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 24, 2019

Wallace, who drives the iconic No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports, was not met with acceptance of the new terms and people were commenting back that they want to see this tattoo happen.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retweeted the photo to help the tweet get more attention, was one of the many who did not buy Wallace's new rules.

Even the NASCAR official Twitter account got in on the fun.

After fans and fellow drivers spoke out, Watson accepted his fate. He tweeted at a tattoo artist insinuating he is ready for some new ink.

Everyone will be on the lookout during his next race to see if they can spot Petty's signature somewhere on Wallace.