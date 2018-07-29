NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400 LIVE updates, results: Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick win stages

LONG POND, Pa. -- The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Pocono Raceway for a second time this season. Drivers look to keep pace with the "Big 3" of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch on a sunny afternoon at the Tricky Triangle.

Harvick took the checkered flag last week at New Hampshire, with Truex getting it done the previous week. Before that, it was Kyle Busch making the trip to Victory Lane at Chicagoland. Together, NASCAR's top three drivers have accounted for 15 victories in the season's first 20 races. If a new driver can win on Sunday, they would join those drivers plus Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Erik Jones in the Round of 16.

Chase Elliott started the race sixth and drove on to win Stage 1 after taking the lead from Denny Hamlin with less than 15 to go. The mid-race win is Elliott's second of the season, with the first coming in Stage 2 of last week's race at New Hampshire. Hamlin finished the stage second, followed by Harvick, Busch and pole starter Daniel Suarez.

Harvick took control in Stage 2, earning his series-leading 10th green-and-white checkered flag of the season. Elliott would go on to finish the stage second ahead of Bowyer, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

Stage 1: Elliott shines late in the stage again

Daniel Suarez started on the pole after original pole sitter Kevin Harvick had his qualifying time disallowed due to a failed inspection. Harvick, along with Kyle Busch, who also had to start from the rear, gained more than 10 positions on the first lap as they began their charge through the field.

Harvick had no problem making his way up front, cracking the top 10 less than 10 laps into the race. It took Busch a little less than 20 laps to pass Alex Bowman for his spot inside the top 10.

The No. 4 car got green-flag pit stops going on Lap 20. Two laps later, Suarez and second-place driver Denny Hamlin pitted from the lead. Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth were the lone penalties, both having to serve a pass-through for speeding on entry. Kurt Busch was the holdout on strategy, but eventually came into the pits on Lap 33.

Once the No. 41 finally went to pit road, Hamlin recycled as the race leader ahead of Suarez. Chase Elliott would then go onto pass the No. 19 for second position as the stage entered its final 15 laps. Harvick moved into the top five after pit stops as well.

With 11 laps to go, Elliott made the pass on Hamlin for the lead. Once Elliott took the top spot, he wasn't letting Hamlin get it back in the stage. The No. 9 driver would go on to win his second stage of the season. Also important to note, in a strategy play, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones pit before the stage ended so they wouldn't have to come down between stages.

Stage 1 results:

Chase Elliott (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kevin Harvick (9 points) Denny Hamlin (8 points) Kyle Busch (7 points) Daniel Suarez (6 points) Clint Bowyer (5 points) Brad Keselowski (4 points) Kurt Busch (3 points) Alex Bowman (2 points) Ryan Blaney (1 points)

Stage 2 results: Harvick dominates ... again

Erik Jones led the field to green after staying out between stages and was immediately tasked with holding off Elliott and Harvick. The No. 4 eventually took second away from Elliott 11 laps into the stage with his sights set on last year's Rookie of the Year.

Fourteen laps into the stage and 64 laps into the race, Harvick completed his run up from the rear and took the lead from Jones. Once he claimed the top spot, Harvick began doing what we're so accustomed to watching him do: pull away from everyone else.

As Harvick led, Kurt Busch came in on a strategy call for four tires after taking only two between stages. However, it was Hamlin who really got green-flag stops going about 23 laps into the stage. It was perfect timing for Truex, who felt something fly off his car and was able to make quick repairs. Harvick come down a few laps later from the lead.

The first natural caution of the afternoon came courtesy of Corey LaJoie, who hit the wall hard in Turn 3. This was a break for six drivers: Suarez, McMurray, Blaney, Kasey Kahne, Menard and Brad Keselowski, who had yet to pit under green flag conditions and had the opportunity to come down during the yellow. Kurt Busch had to come down pit road twice during the yellow after reports of loose lugnuts.

Harvick and Elliott led the field to green on the restart, but it was Kyle Busch entering the fold, moving into second as the No. 4 led the first lap. Harvick then began doing his thing, building the lead with Busch in his rearview mirror. It was so long and goodbye for Harvick after that point, driving on to easily win the stage.

Jones, Truex, Hamlin, Almirola and Suarez pit before pit road closed knowing Harvick would win the stage, so that they would be able to restart from the front for the Final Stage.

