NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400 LIVE updates, results: Chase Elliott wins Stage 1

LONG POND, Pa. -- The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action at Pocono Raceway for a second time this season. Drivers look to keep pace with the "Big 3" of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch on a sunny afternoon at the Tricky Triangle.

Harvick took the checkered flag last week at New Hampshire, with Truex getting it done the previous week. Before that, it was Kyle Busch making the trip to Victory Lane at Chicagoland. Together, NASCAR's top three drivers have accounted for 15 victories in the season's first 20 races. If a new driver can win on Sunday, they would join those drivers plus Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Erik Jones in the Round of 16.

Chase Elliott started the race sixth and drove on to win Stage 1 after taking the lead from Denny Hamlin with less than 15 to go. The mid-race win is Elliott's second of the season, with the first coming in Stage 2 of last week's race at New Hampshire. Hamlin finished the stage second, followed by Harvick, Busch and pole starter Daniel Suarez.

Stage 1: Elliott shines late in the stage again

Daniel Suarez started on the pole after original pole-sitter Kevin Harvick had his qualifying time disallowed due to a failed inspection. Harvick, along with Kyle Busch, who also had to start from the rear, gained more than 10 positions on the first lap as they began their charge through the field.

Harvick had no problem making his way up front, cracking the top 10 less than 10 laps into the race. It took Busch a little less than 20 laps to pass Alex Bowman for his spot inside the top 10.

The No. 4 car got green flag pit stops going on lap 20. Two laps later, Suarez and second-place driver Denny Hamlin pit from the lead. Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth were the lone penalties, both having to serve a pass-through for speeding on entry. Kurt Busch was the holdout on strategy, but eventually came into the pits on Lap 33.

Once the No. 41 finally pit, Hamlin recycled as the race leader ahead of Suarez. Chase Elliott would then go onto pass the No. 19 for second position as the stage entered its final 15 laps. Harvick moved into the top five after pit stops as well.

With 11 la4ps to go, Elliott made the pass on Hamlin for the lead. Once Elliott took the top spot, he wasn't letting Hamlin get it back in the stage. The No. 9 driver would go on to win his second stage of the season. Also important to note, in a strategy play, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones pit before the stage ended so they wouldn't have to come down between stages.

Stage 1 results: