NASCAR GEICO 500 results: Chase Elliott wins at Talladega Superspeedway
It was Elliott's first win of 2019
Chase Elliott collected his first win of the 2019 NASCAR season Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 9 car led 44 laps and held off Alex Bowman at the finish line to capture the GEICO 500.
Elliott, 23, also won Stage 2 of the race, and Ty Dillon was the Stage 1 winner. Below are the full results from Sunday's race:
NASCAR at Talladega: GEICO 500 results
- Chase Elliott
- Alex Bowman
- Ryan Preece
- Daniel Hemric
- Joey Logano
- Kurt Busch
- Ryan Newman
- Brendan Gaughan
- Aric Almirola
- Kyle Busch
- Corey LaJoie
- Daniel Suarez
- Brad Keselowski
- Austin Dillon
- Ryan Blaney
- Paul Menard
- Ty Dillon
- Reed Sorenson
- Erik Jones
- Martin Truex Jr.
- William Byron
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- David Ragan
- Kyle Larson
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Ross Chastain
- Parker Kligerman
- Cody Ware
- Clint Bowyer
- Chris Buescher
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Justin Haley
- Jimmie Johnson
- Landon Cassill
- Stanton Barrett
- Denny Hamlin
- Matt Tifft
- Kevin Harvick
- Bubba Wallace
- Michael McDowell
