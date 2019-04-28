NASCAR GEICO 500 results: Chase Elliott wins at Talladega Superspeedway

Chase Elliott collected his first win of the 2019 NASCAR season Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 9 car led 44 laps and held off Alex Bowman at the finish line to capture the GEICO 500.

Elliott, 23, also won Stage 2 of the race, and Ty Dillon was the Stage 1 winner. Below are the full results from Sunday's race:

NASCAR at Talladega: GEICO 500 results

Chase Elliott Alex Bowman Ryan Preece Daniel Hemric Joey Logano Kurt Busch Ryan Newman Brendan Gaughan Aric Almirola Kyle Busch Corey LaJoie Daniel Suarez Brad Keselowski Austin Dillon Ryan Blaney Paul Menard Ty Dillon Reed Sorenson Erik Jones Martin Truex Jr. William Byron Jeffrey Earnhardt David Ragan Kyle Larson Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ross Chastain Parker Kligerman Cody Ware Clint Bowyer Chris Buescher Matt DiBenedetto Justin Haley Jimmie Johnson Landon Cassill Stanton Barrett Denny Hamlin Matt Tifft Kevin Harvick Bubba Wallace Michael McDowell

