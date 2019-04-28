NASCAR GEICO 500 results: Chase Elliott wins at Talladega Superspeedway

It was Elliott's first win of 2019

Chase Elliott collected his first win of the 2019 NASCAR season Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 9 car led 44 laps and held off Alex Bowman at the finish line to capture the GEICO 500.

Elliott, 23, also won Stage 2 of the race, and Ty Dillon was the Stage 1 winner. Below are the full results from Sunday's race:

NASCAR at Talladega: GEICO 500 results

  1. Chase Elliott
  2. Alex Bowman
  3. Ryan Preece
  4. Daniel Hemric
  5. Joey Logano
  6. Kurt Busch
  7. Ryan Newman
  8. Brendan Gaughan
  9. Aric Almirola
  10. Kyle Busch
  11. Corey LaJoie
  12. Daniel Suarez
  13. Brad Keselowski
  14. Austin Dillon
  15. Ryan Blaney
  16. Paul Menard
  17. Ty Dillon
  18. Reed Sorenson
  19. Erik Jones
  20. Martin Truex Jr.
  21. William Byron
  22. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  23. David Ragan
  24. Kyle Larson
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. Ross Chastain
  27. Parker Kligerman
  28. Cody Ware
  29. Clint Bowyer
  30. Chris Buescher
  31. Matt DiBenedetto
  32. Justin Haley
  33. Jimmie Johnson
  34. Landon Cassill
  35. Stanton Barrett
  36. Denny Hamlin
  37. Matt Tifft
  38. Kevin Harvick
  39. Bubba Wallace
  40. Michael McDowell

