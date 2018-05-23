NASCAR Hall of Fame: Jeff Gordon, Davey Allison headline 2019 class

Jeff Gordon, Jack Roush, Roger Penske, Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki were selected for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class on Wednesday. Gordon, winner of four championships and 93 races, received the most votes and appeared on 96 percent of ballots.

Roush earned 70 percent followed by Penske at 68 percent, Allison at 63 percent and Kulwicki at 46 percent. The next three top vote-getters were Buddy Baker, Hershel McGriff and Waddell Wilson. Longtime NASCAR executive and former Darlington Raceway president Jim Hunter took home the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The five legendary figures will be officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Feb. 1, 2019.

Let's take a deeper dive into each of the future NASCAR Hall of Famers

Jeff Gordon

Getty Images

If you asked anyone over the past two decades to name a NASCAR driver, the answers you'd most likely get are Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon. The No. 24 Rainbow Warrior joined NASCAR in the 1990s, becoming the youngest driver in the modern area to win a Cup Series title at age 24 in 1995.

Gordon went on to win three more titles in 1997, 1998 and 2001. In the 1998 championship season, Gordon took home a modern era-record 13 wins. He retired with 93 overall wins in 2015, which include three wins at NASCAR's most prestigious race, the Daytona 500. Gordon also won the Brickyard 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway a record five times.

Extremely honored to be part of the 2019 @NASCARHall of Fame Class. I’m grateful to so many people that played a role in my career.



Thank you to everyone who voted. Really looking forward to the induction ceremony. https://t.co/G5zoPlUXpS — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) May 23, 2018

Jack Roush

Getty Images

In 1988, Roush started his own team, Roush Racing (now known as Roush Fenway Racing) and went on to do incredible things. As an owner, Roush has won a record 325 races across all three NASCAR National Series. In addition to that, Roush owns five NASCAR National Series owner championships with his drivers claiming three additional championships.

Some of the notable drivers that Roush impacted was 2003 champion Matt Kenseth and 2004 title winner Kurt Busch. Kenseth recently returned to the NASCAR Cup Series to drive for Roush part-time in the No. 6 with Trevor Bayne.

The Cat in the Hall.



From mathematician to owner, Jack Roush is heading to the @NASCARHall. #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/MzswTPgTYI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 23, 2018

Roger Penske

Getty Images

Penske, known as "The Captain," is one of the most successful owners in NASCAR history. Penske has been involved in racing for over 50 years and has won more than 100 races at the Cup Series level as an owner. In 2016, Penske earned the Bill France Award of Excellence.

Penske won his first career Cup Series championship in 2012 with current driver Brad Keselowski. Drivers Ryan Newman (2008) and Joey Logano (2015) brought home Daytona 500 trophies for The Captain as well. Penske was also responsible for the construction of Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., and previously owned Michigan International Speedway.

The captain!



Congratulations to the entire class. Great and deserving group. 😊👍🏻 https://t.co/FX7UzS5YjV — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 23, 2018

Davey Allison

Getty Images

The son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison, Davey Allison took over for Cale Yarborough in Ranier-Lundy's Ford Thunderbird in 1987 and went on to make his father proud. Allison secured two wins, five poles and nine top fives in that season to secure Rookie of the Year honors.

Allison was one of the top vote-getters in the NASCAR fan vote. Part of that is due to his 19 race wins and 14 poles, including the 1992 Daytona 500. Allison died in 1993 after being involved in a tragic helicopter accident.

Together again.



The late Davey Allison joins his father in the @NASCARHall. #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/AQRZFfLU7g — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 23, 2018

Alan Kulwicki

Getty Images

The fifth member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Alan Kulwicki took home the 1986 Rookie of the Year without a major sponsor while driving for AK Racing, which he owned. He continued to turn down sponsors throughout his career in favor of racing for himself.

Kulwicki earned five career victories, with the first coming at Phoenix in 1988. He then went on to win the championship in 1992 after overcoming a 278-point deficit with six races remaining. Kulwicki died in a plane crash in 1993 before having the opportunity to defend his title.