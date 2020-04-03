NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: How to watch the Food City Showdown

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues this weekend as it travels to virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. However, the format of the weekend's events will be a little bit different.

A new Saturday night show will feature drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. However, the main event will be the Food City Showdown, which will be set after a pair of heat races. Drivers in those heat races will be transferred to the main event.

An additional Saturday event, Saturday Night Thunder, will also be live streamed on eNASCAR.com and will showcase multiple heat races leading up to a main event later in the evening. However, none of the racers on Saturday will transfer to Sunday's Food City Showdown.

Timmy Hill won last weekend's O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway as he held off Ryan Preece. Hill previously finished third at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago.

Here's how to watch the action on Sunday.

Food City Showdown