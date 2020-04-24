NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Schedule, dates, times, TV, streaming, virtual locations, winners

Dates, times, TV and streaming information for each race

NASCAR fans can still see their favorite drivers race, despite the season being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's not live racing, but it's the next best thing and has proven to be popular with fans and drivers. 

Many of the top drivers are keeping their skills in tune with iRacing, a way to continue to do what they love and give viewers content, while still social distancing and staying home.

The races are realistic, with backdrops of actual tracks and impressive paint design on cars. With the success of the first races, the competitions with continue to be televised. 

Some drivers are having more fun than others, with Bubba Wallace quitting during a race and losing sponsors because of it

iRacing is something that has been popular before the pandemic, with many drivers getting their start on the platform. 

Here is a look at the complete iRacing Pro Invitational Series Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Upcoming races

NASCAR iRacing at Talladega Superspeedway
Date: Sunday, April 26
Start Time: TBD
Virtual Location: Talladega Superspedway
TV: FOX, FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports App

NASCAR iRacing at Dover International Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 3
Start Time: TBD
Virtual Location: Dover International Speedway
TV: FOX, FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports App

Results

NASCAR iRacing at Richmond Raceway
Date: Sunday, April 19
Virtual Location: Richmond Raceway
Winner: William Bryon (first repeat winner)

Food City Showdown
Date: Sunday, April 5
Virtual Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Winner: William Byron 

O'Reilly Auto Parts 125
Date: Sunday, March 29
Virtual Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Winner: Timmy Hill

Dixie Vodka 150
Date: Sunday, March 22
Virtual Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Winner: Denny Hamlin

