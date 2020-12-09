The NASCAR Cup Series schedule was released in September, but changes are already being made to the races. On Tuesday, NASCAR announced alterations would be made due to "challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic and the need for significant advance planning."

Both dates and times of races are being shifted to help the governing body successfully carry out a season while the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue. Here's a rundown of the changes:

The Cup and Xfinity Series races previously scheduled for February 27-28 at Auto Club Speedway will move to the Daytona International Speedway road course on February 19-21

The Camping World Truck Series race scheduled for Feb 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway is also moving to the road course

The Cup Series will now have seven road course races in 2021

Homestead-Miami's Cup and Xfinity races will be bumped by one week as a result. They are now scheduled for February 27-28. A limited number of fans are expected to be in attendance.

"The move means NASCAR's top series will open with three consecutive weekends in Florida and two straight weeks at Daytona, as Homestead-Miami Speedway will shift back one week on the schedule to accommodate the move," NASCAR's statement read,

The dates and times for the Xfinity and Truck races at the road course and Homestead-Miami will be announced at a later date.

Last year, NASCAR manage to fit in all races despite a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Once they were able to safely return, they did so with a packed schedule, so they could stay on track to finish out the season.