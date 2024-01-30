Racing fans everywhere are gearing up for the new 2024 NASCAR schedule by watching "NASCAR: Full Speed" on Netflix. The five-part series premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and resembles the highly successful "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr is among the producers of "NASCAR Full Speed" on Netflix, as well as Connor Schell, who's known for his work with "30 for 30," Aaron Cohen, Tim Clark, and others.

The new "NASCAR: Full Speed" series is focused on NASCAR's 2023 Cup Series playoffs and follows nine different drivers. Among those featured in "NASCAR: Full Speed" are Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace. The release of "NASCAR: Full Speed" will bring plenty of excitement and buzz leading up to the NASCAR Cup Series, which hasn't had a repeat champion since Jimmie Johnson, who won five straight from 2006-10.

"This is the most competitive form of motorsport on the planet," NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark said. "People are going to see it up close and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers, but also the skill of the drivers - and what they're able to do with a race car [driving at] 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles."

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will feature 26 total races in the regular season, beginning with the iconic Daytona 500 on Feb. 18. The regular-season champion will be crowned after 26 races and awarded 15 points ahead of the NASCAR playoffs. Drivers earn points during the regular season for their performance in races and can secure their place in the NASCAR playoffs with enough points or a win. Only 16 drivers will advance to the 2024 NASCAR playoffs.

