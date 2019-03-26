NASCAR overhauls 2020 Cup schedule, championships to be held in Phoenix instead of Homestead

The NASCAR Cup schedule is going to have a completely different look in 2020, down to the championship's location. The NASCAR Cup Series championship race will be held in Phoenix rather than Homestead-Miami Speedway. Homestead will host the sixth race of the year. It's a big payoff for Phoenix's $178 million renovations on ISM Raceway.

That's just one of the many challenges on next year's schedule. Bristol will be the first cut-off race on Sept. 19, followed by Charlotte (Oct. 11) and Martinsville (Nov. 1). Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, known as the "Lady in Black," will also kick off the playoff race season.

Another big change is that Daytona will be both opening NASCAR's regular season on Feb. 16 and closing it on Aug. 29.

"Quite fittingly, the birthplace of NASCAR will host the bookend races to the 2020 regular season," NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O'Donnell said in a release. "Racing in Daytona -- particularly in the summer under the lights -- never fails in delivering intense and unpredictable action. There's no question this venue will create some incredible drama as drivers make one last push for a playoff spot."

The 10-race playoff schedule will be from Sep. 6 to the finale in Phoenix on Nov. 8. Outside of the cutoff races, Richmond, Las Vegas, Talladega, Kansas and Texas will host playoff races.