Charlotte Motor Speedway has been a fixture in the NASCAR Cup Series since 1960, but in 2018 the newly-introduced Charlotte Roval threw a wrinkle into the schedule. The 2.27-mile Charlotte road course has 17 turns and on Sunday it will host the 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET. It's the final race of the Round of 12 in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, and although it's a full 39-driver field, only eight drivers will continue their pursuit of a championship past Sunday.

Chase Elliott is in comfortable position 44 points clear of the cut line, but the defending champion would love to seal the deal with a victory. He's the 7-2 favorite in the 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 odds. However, Martin Truex Jr. is also an experienced road racer and he's just behind Elliott at 4-1 in the NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Before locking in your 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 picks or locking in any NASCAR DFS lineups, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. At the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers and then last week it nailed Denny Hamlin as a 17-2 winner at Talladega. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Charlotte race on Sunday, Oct. 11, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 predictions

The model is high on Clint Bowyer, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bowyer announced on Thursday that he'd retire at the end of the 2020 NASCAR season and he's 38 points shy of earning the eighth and final spot in the next stage of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs.

However, he could also earn his way in with a win and Bowyer has taken a liking to the Charlotte Roval. Bowyer finished third and fourth in the two races run there and has a win and 18 top-10 finishes in 31 career NASCAR Cup Series starts on road courses. Bowyer will start in 11th on Sunday and he's a serious threat to work his way to the front of the pack.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the favorites at 10-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded field. Keselowski is 41 points clear of the current cut line and 20 points clear of eighth place in the event that a winner from outside the top eight steals the final spot in the next stage, so he doesn't particularly need to push the envelope on Sunday.

Road courses haven't been a particular specialty of Keselowski's either. He has just nine top-10 finishes in 23 career NASCAR Cup Series starts on them. And while he did finish fifth at the Charlotte Roval last fall, he also finished 31st after a crash put him out in 2018.

How to make 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 picks

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte odds (via William Hill)

Chase Elliott 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

William Byron 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Christopher Bell 60-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Matt Kenseth 125-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Daniel Suarez 750-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Gray Gaulding 2500-1

James Davison 2500-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1