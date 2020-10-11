The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is new to the NASCAR Cup Series, but since it debuted in 2018 it's quickly become a fan favorite. On Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, the green flag will drop on the 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 and the 17-turn, 2.27-mile slalom will be the final testing ground before the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs move on to the next stage. The 39-driver field will include all 12 playoff drivers and only eight will be allowed to continue based on their position in the 2020 NASCAR standings.

Defending champion Kyle Busch is currently in ninth in the standings, and a 21-point deficit to make up means he'll likely need a win on Sunday. He's listed at 12-1 in the 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 odds from William Hill. Chase Elliott (7-2) and Martin Truex Jr. (4-1) are in more secure positions in the standings but their road-racing prowess makes them the two clear favorites in the NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Before you make your 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. At the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers and then last week it nailed Denny Hamlin as a 17-2 winner at Talladega. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Charlotte race on Sunday, Oct. 11, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Bank of America Roval 400 predictions

The model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano is currently eighth in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings and has a 21-point cushion over Busch for the final spot. However, NASCAR's win and you're in formula means that he'll either need to find his way into Victory Lane or put together a strong finish to guarantee he's in the next stage.

And while Logano is far from a road-course specialist, he does have a win at Watkins Glen, a ninth-place finish at the Daytona Road Course earlier this season and he's put together a pair of top-10 finishes at the Charlotte Roval. Logano will start eighth on Sunday and the higher he can climb on Sunday's leaderboard, the better his chances of continuing on in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the favorites at 10-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded field. Keselowski is 41 points clear of the current cut line and 20 points clear of eighth place in the event that a winner from outside the top eight steals the final spot in the next stage, so he doesn't particularly need to push the envelope on Sunday.

Road courses haven't been a particular specialty of Keselowski's either. He has just nine top-10 finishes in 23 career NASCAR Cup Series starts on them. And while he did finish fifth at the Charlotte Roval last fall, he also finished 31st after a crash put him out in 2018.

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte odds (via William Hill)

Chase Elliott 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

William Byron 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Christopher Bell 60-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Matt Kenseth 125-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Daniel Suarez 750-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Gray Gaulding 2500-1

James Davison 2500-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1