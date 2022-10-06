For many years after the introduction of a postseason format in NASCAR, the path to a Cup Series championship was a very straightforward one. The 10 races to determine the championship, from the original Chase for the Cup to what are now the NASCAR playoffs, all took place on ovals and didn't entail anything else besides turning left.

Then, in 2018, all that changed. In order to spruce up its fall race, which lacked the prestige of the Coca-Cola 600 and often amounted to little more than a 500 mile slog, the Charlotte Motor Speedway introduced the Roval -- A 17-turn, 2.2-mile combination of its traditional oval layout and its infield road course. The Roval has since become one of NASCAR's wildest races, and it's shaping up to be exactly that again with this weekend's running of the Bank of America Roval 400.

The Roval marks the only road course race in the playoffs, and it also serves as the elimination race for the Round of 12. With concussion symptoms once again sidelining Alex Bowman and ending his playoff run prematurely, three more drivers stand to be eliminated in what is sure to be as intense and as physical a road course race as the Cup Series has run all year.

How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Roval

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Sunday, Oct. 9 Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval) -- Concord, N.C.

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval) -- Concord, N.C. Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC



What to watch

Playoff clinch scenarios

After winning last week at Talladega, Chase Elliott punched his ticket into the Round of 8 and likely put one hand -- barring some sort of catastrophe in the next round -- on a spot in the Championship 4. That now leaves 10 drivers still seeking to make the next round, with some in a much better position to do so than others.

While winning at the Roval remains the most effective way to advance to the next round, points are going to play heavily into the outcome of the Round of 12 and which drivers move on.

In the event that there are no new winners from at or below the cutoff line, the following drivers can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 on points (The amount of points needed to advance in the event of a driver below the cutoff line winning are indicated in parentheses):

Ryan Blaney -- Would clinch with 21 points (23)

Ross Chastain -- Would clinch with 26 points (28)

Denny Hamlin -- Would clinch with 33 points (35)

Joey Logano -- Would clinch with 36 points (38)

Kyle Larson -- Would clinch with 36 points (38)

Daniel Suarez -- Would clinch with 42 points (44)

Chase Briscoe -- Would clinch with 54 points

Austin Cindric -- Would clinch with 54 points

William Byron and Christopher Bell can only clinch a spot in the Round of 8 by winning at the Roval, or via help from another playoff driver's misfortune. In the event of a Byron or Bell win, Briscoe and Cindric could also only clinch via help on points.

Heartburn turn

As a combination oval and road course, the Charlotte Roval lacks the sort of sweeping, fast corners that many road courses feature in favor of sharp, low-speed corners with sudden changes of direction. And nowhere is that more pronounced than turn one, which has quickly been dubbed "Heartburn Turn" for the havoc it creates.

The Heartburn Turn is a sharp left hander -- almost 90 degrees -- taking the field from the front stretch quad oval into the infield road course. Miss this corner, and negative reinforcement is swift and immediate through a collision with the wall that divides the first turn of the Roval from the exit of the infield road course and the start of Oval turn one. While Chase Elliott was able to survive a collision with the Heartburn Turn wall to come back and win in 2019, others like Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick have not been nearly so fortunate.

The last time the Cup Series saw a turn as abrupt as the "Heartburn Turn" was at Indianapolis, when turn one into the infield road course created several logjams on restarts and left drivers grumbling about others lacking respect due to a number of ill-advised divebombs and other devil-may-care moves. Keep that in mind on Sunday, particularly if the race is decided by one or more late-race restarts.

The Dinger and the ringers

This week saw the announcement that A.J. Allmendinger will return to the Cup Series full-time in 2023 as he takes the reins of Kaulig Racing's No. 16 for the entire season. It's an extremely sound move for Kaulig, as Allmendinger is one of NASCAR's best on road courses. He was a bump-and-run away from potentially winning at Circuit of the Americas in March, and he also had a second-place finish at Watkins Glen in August.

Allmendinger is back in the No. 16 this weekend and will look for this third career Cup win while also pursuing four-straight wins at the Charlotte Roval in the Xfinity Series. And he'll once again headline a group of skilled road racers in the field.

Joey Hand will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing, and three international drivers -- Daniil Kvyat, Loris Hezemans, and Mike Rockenfeller -- will be in the field as well. Joining those four is IndyCar driver Conor Daly, who will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 50 for The Money Team Racing. Daly's Cup debut will be his fourth NASCAR race overall, as he previously ran an Xfinity race at Road America and a pair of Truck Series races at Las Vegas.

Pick to win

Tyler Reddick (+600): Unsurprisingly given that he's won half the races in Roval history, Chase Elliott has the best odds to win this race at +300. The next best odds belong to Tyler Reddick, whose odds are based on a recent history on road courses that stems from this race last year.

Reddick finished second at the Roval last year, and he has since gone on to win at Road America and Indianapolis this year while also contending for the win at COTA. If Reddick can win on Sunday, it would mean he'll have won half the road course races in 2022, giving him a "King of the Road" label that is very legitimately within reach.