Joey Logano won the pole for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 80.755 (103.424 mph) in the final round of qualifying to win his third pole of the 2022 season. Logano's pole is the 25th of his Cup career and his first on a road course since Sonoma Raceway in 2011.

Logano was one of eight playoff drivers to make the final round of qualifying, a group that also included Ross Chastain. But Chastain would come to grief early when he slid off course in Turn 5, sending him into the tire barrier with his left front and driver's side. Despite the severe damage to his racecar, Chastain was still able to qualify 10th by virtue of making it to the final round.

Chastain's crash was the second major accident of practice and qualifying. IndyCar driver Conor Daly, making his Cup Series debut with The Money Team Racing, hit the wall in Oval Turn 3 after his steering went out on the exit of the backstretch inner loop. Daly did not make a qualifying attempt and will start shotgun on the field in 39th.

Daly was one of three drivers who did not make a qualifying attempt: Aric Almirola's team skipped qualifying due to an engine issue, while Josh Williams' team was disallowed from making a qualifying attempt after failing pre-qualifying tech inspection three times. Williams will have to serve a pass-through penalty after the start of Sunday's race, and he has also had a crew member ejected from the weekend and lost pit selection.

