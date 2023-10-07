gettyimages-1722708743.jpg
Getty Images

Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Bank of America Roval 400 in qualifying on Saturday afternoon, posting a lap of 81.214 (102.839 mph) in the final round of qualifying. Reddick will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Roval, putting himself in prime position to advance to the Round of 8 after entering the weekend two points below the cut line to move on to the next round.

Reddick's second pole of 2023 was secured when fellow playoff contender and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin spun out entering the backstretch chicane on his qualifying run, hopping over the curbing before coming to rest in the racing groove and failing to get his car re-fired. The incident prevented Hamlin or Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs from posting a lap, ending the final round of qualifying with just about a minute to go in the session.

Hamlin's misfortunes on his pole run paled in comparison to the problems that Kyle Larson and his team now face: Early in practice, Larson got sideways on the exit of turn 8 and overcorrected, sending the right front of his No. 5 Chevrolet hard into the outside wall. Larson's damage forced his team to have to go to a backup car for Sunday's race, and he will start at the rear of the field in 36th along with Ty Dillon who also crashed in practice.

Playoff contenders Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney also made contact with the wall in practice, but neither suffered major damage. Bell, the defending Roval winner, will start from the outside pole while Blaney will start 17th after winning last week at Talladega.

Bank of America Roval 400 starting lineup

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #24 - William Byron
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #41 - Ryan Preece
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #2 - Austin Cindric
  30. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #62 - Austin Hill
  34. #38 - Zane Smith
  35. #15 - Andy Lally
  36. #5 - Kyle Larson
  37. #77 - Ty Dillon