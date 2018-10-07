NASCAR Playoffs at Dover results: Chase Elliott pounces to win Monster Mile, earn final eight
Elliott punches his ticket to the Round of 8 in a race dominated early by Kevin Harvick
Chase Elliott pulled away in overtime and earned an automatic berth into the next round of NASCAR playoffs with a win Sunday at Dover International Speedway.
Elliott was the surprise winner in a race that had been dominated by Stewart-Haas Racing drivers. But when a slew of issues took Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer late, Elliott was there in the No. 9 Chevrolet to pounce.
Elliott earned his first career Cup win this season at Watkins Glen and earned a bit of redemption from a tough finish in last fall's Dover race. Elliott was passed by winner Kyle Busch with two laps left in the race and fell to 0 for 70 in his career.
Now, he has two wins and a Cup championship still in sight.
Elliott was greeted in victory lane with a hug from team owner Rick Hendrick and retired star Jeff Gordon also was there to congratulate the winning driver. Elliott's father, Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, was not at the race.
The top eight drivers after the next two races move on to the next round and Almirola, Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are the bottom four after the first playoff race in the round of 12.
Harvick swept the first two stages and has 14 stage wins this season. Harvick and Kyle Busch are tied with seven victories this season.
Rain washed out qualifying and the field was set by points, putting the 12 playoff drivers at the top of the field. The stage ended with playoff drivers running 1-11 and Alex Bowman a lap down.
Jimmie Johnson, who has the Dover record with 11 wins, was forced to the garage during the pace laps because of mechanical woes on the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson's bid for a record eighth NASCAR Cup title ended last week when he was eliminated from the playoffs.
He eventually returned to the race 10 laps down. Johnson's race got worse when he was penalized twice on pit road and ended the first stage in 38th.
Dover results
1. (9) Chase Elliott
2. (11) Denny Hamlin
3. (22) Joey Logano
4. (20) Erik Jones
5. (41) Kurt Busch
6. (4) Kevin Harvick
7. (3) Austin Dillon
8. (18) Kyle Busch
9. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10. (19) Daniel Suarez
11. (12) Ryan Blaney
12. (42) Kyle Larson
13. (10) Aric Almirola
14. (2) Brad Keselowski
15. (78) Martin Truex Jr.
16. (21) Paul Menard
17. (31) Ryan Newman
18. (1) Jamie McMurray
19. (24) William Byron
20. (6) Matt Kenseth
21. (95) Regan Smith
22. (47) AJ Allmendinger
23. (43) Bubba Wallace
24. (38) David Ragan
25. (37) Chris Buescher
26. (34) Michael McDowell
27. (32) Matt DiBenedetto
28. (88) Alex Bowman
29. (13) Ty Dillon
30. (72) Corey LaJoie
31. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt
32. (23) JJ Yeley
33. (00) Landon Cassill
34. (51) BJ McLeod
35. (14) Clint Bowyer
36. (48) Jimmie Johnson
37. (15) Ross Chastain
38. (52) Harrison Rhodes
39. (66) Timmy Hill
-
