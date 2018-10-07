NASCAR Playoffs at Dover results: Chase Elliott pounces to win Monster Mile, earn final eight

Chase Elliott pulled away in overtime and earned an automatic berth into the next round of NASCAR playoffs with a win Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott was the surprise winner in a race that had been dominated by Stewart-Haas Racing drivers. But when a slew of issues took Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer late, Elliott was there in the No. 9 Chevrolet to pounce.

🔒 in



Retweet to congratulate @chaseelliott on advancing to the #NASCARPlayoffs Round of 12! pic.twitter.com/ZL8heMahF2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 7, 2018

Elliott earned his first career Cup win this season at Watkins Glen and earned a bit of redemption from a tough finish in last fall's Dover race. Elliott was passed by winner Kyle Busch with two laps left in the race and fell to 0 for 70 in his career.

Now, he has two wins and a Cup championship still in sight.

Elliott was greeted in victory lane with a hug from team owner Rick Hendrick and retired star Jeff Gordon also was there to congratulate the winning driver. Elliott's father, Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, was not at the race.

The top eight drivers after the next two races move on to the next round and Almirola, Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are the bottom four after the first playoff race in the round of 12.

Harvick swept the first two stages and has 14 stage wins this season. Harvick and Kyle Busch are tied with seven victories this season.

Rain washed out qualifying and the field was set by points, putting the 12 playoff drivers at the top of the field. The stage ended with playoff drivers running 1-11 and Alex Bowman a lap down.

Jimmie Johnson, who has the Dover record with 11 wins, was forced to the garage during the pace laps because of mechanical woes on the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson's bid for a record eighth NASCAR Cup title ended last week when he was eliminated from the playoffs.

He eventually returned to the race 10 laps down. Johnson's race got worse when he was penalized twice on pit road and ended the first stage in 38th.

Dover results



1. (9) Chase Elliott

2. (11) Denny Hamlin

3. (22) Joey Logano

4. (20) Erik Jones

5. (41) Kurt Busch

6. (4) Kevin Harvick

7. (3) Austin Dillon

8. (18) Kyle Busch

9. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10. (19) Daniel Suarez

11. (12) Ryan Blaney

12. (42) Kyle Larson

13. (10) Aric Almirola

14. (2) Brad Keselowski

15. (78) Martin Truex Jr.

16. (21) Paul Menard

17. (31) Ryan Newman

18. (1) Jamie McMurray

19. (24) William Byron

20. (6) Matt Kenseth

21. (95) Regan Smith

22. (47) AJ Allmendinger

23. (43) Bubba Wallace

24. (38) David Ragan

25. (37) Chris Buescher

26. (34) Michael McDowell

27. (32) Matt DiBenedetto

28. (88) Alex Bowman

29. (13) Ty Dillon

30. (72) Corey LaJoie

31. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt

32. (23) JJ Yeley

33. (00) Landon Cassill

34. (51) BJ McLeod

35. (14) Clint Bowyer

36. (48) Jimmie Johnson

37. (15) Ross Chastain

38. (52) Harrison Rhodes

39. (66) Timmy Hill