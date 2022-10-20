Not unlike when the Dolphins were the NFL's team of the early 1970s or when the Heat became the NBA's preeminent superteam, Miami was once a city of NASCAR champions. From 2002 until 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway was the final stop on the NASCAR calendar, and it served as the speedway where championships were decided, trophies were hoisted and legacies were both made and affirmed.

After a schedule realignment sent the championship race to Phoenix, Homestead took a much less glamorous spot on the calendar as an early springtime race in 2020 and 2021. But now, Homestead is once again a part of the championship picture. The Cup Series makes its annual trip to South Beach this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400, the second race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs and a race that will help determine who joins Joey Logano in the Championship 4.

Homestead is always one of the most anticipated races of the season, and for very good reason. The 1.5-mile pure oval features progressive banking from 18 to 20 degrees, and its worn out surface puts a premium on driver skill and tire management. This makes it possible to find speed and make passes in virtually every single lane, meaning a fun race for drivers and a thrilling one for fans.

How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Homestead

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV



What to watch for

Finding the limit

With three races left to go in the 2022 season, Homestead stands as the last remaining test for the Next Gen car on a track it has yet to be raced on. The track's last race was in February of 2021, meaning it's been nearly two full years since any type of Cup cars raced there.

The field's reacclimation to Homestead was aided by a recent Goodyear tire test, in which a new left side tire compound was settled upon after select drivers and teams took to the track. Getting the right tire compound for this track was essential, as Homestead's abrasive surface makes for an extreme level of tire wear, which can easily put a driver who does not manage their tires properly on the edge of control.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Next Gen car has proven to be far less forgiving when a driver gets sideways than the previous generation of car. That could make for an interesting race on Sunday, particularly if a driver who goes beyond the limit of his grip is in the Round of 8.

John Hunter Nemechek

In the shadow of one of the biggest stories in NASCAR right now, this weekend has turned into a massive opportunity for John Hunter Nemechek. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series star and Toyota factory driver will pilot the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing in place of Bubba Wallace, who has been parked one race by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last week at Las Vegas.

Nemechek is no stranger to Cup. The second-generation driver ran the full 2020 season for Front Row Motorsports, and he also got some advance work at Homestead by driving a 23XI Toyota in the recent Goodyear tire test. But this weekend could be pivotal in determining the next steps of Nemechek's career, as he faces an uncertain outlook for 2023. Nemechek drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, whose specific plans are in limbo as it switches to Chevrolet.

Homestead is already an important place for the Nemechek family, particularly as it pertains to John Hunter. His uncle, John Nemechek, died of injuries suffered in a Truck Series crash at this track in March of 1997. John Hunter would be named after his uncle when he was born four months later, and his father Joe Nemechek would go on to win at Homestead three times in Xfinity Series competition -- including in November of 1997, six months after his younger brother's fatal accident.

John Hunter's best overall finish at Homestead came in the Truck Series, when he was second in 2015 driving the No. 8 NEMCO Motorsports Chevrolet his uncle once drove. In two Cup starts at Homestead, Nemechek has finishes of 23rd and 19th.

Christopher Bell

Another storyline stemming from Bubba Wallace's suspension is Christopher Bell, who was an innocent victim of the crash between Wallace and Larson. Bell went from bystander to belting the wall, and he is now a full 23 points below the Championship 4 cut line following his DNF.

Bell has already had to battle through adversity in the playoffs. His very spot in the Round of 8 was earned when he prevailed at the Charlotte Roval with winning as his only means of advancing. Given that, Bell seemed to embrace his circumstances rather than lament them when speaking to reporters earlier this week.

"We're in a much better spot than we were after Texas or even Talladega in the Round of 12," Bell said. "I don't think it's over by any means, but it's certainly got a lot more difficult, and it appears we're going to have to win. I do feel a lot better off having the opportunity to win at Martinsville and Homestead than I did at the Roval or Talladega."

Homestead is very well suited for Bell's driving style, and he's had some success here before, particularly in 2017 when he finished second to lock up his Truck Series championship. Bell's first Cup start at Homestead saw him finish eighth while driving for Leavine Family Racing, but his last trip to Homestead did not go as hoped. He finished 20th here in 2021, a race which came hot off the heels of Bell's first Cup win.

Pick to win

(Odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Tyler Reddick (+700): There are several ways to go fast and make time at Homestead, but the best way by far is to simply put it up on the very high line and rip the wall. That's an art that Tyler Reddick has mastered, as it helped earn him his two Xfinity championships and is reflected in his Cup results at Homestead -- he was fourth as a rookie in 2020, and then improved to second in 2021.

Reddick has only grown as a Cup driver since then, and he was arguably the class of the field early this year when the Cup Series visited a similar worn-out track in Fontana. If other drivers in the field don't match wits with Reddick and put it on the boards themselves, they could be in for a long afternoon chasing Driver 8.