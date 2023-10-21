Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in qualifying on Saturday morning, posting a lap of 32.256 (167.411 MPH) in the final round to win his second pole of the season and the 22nd of his career. Truex is now the 10th driver to earn multiple poles during the 2023 season, as his Homestead pole pairs with the top starting spot he earned at Darlington in May.

Truex's pole marked a milestone for Toyota, as his earning the top starting spot marked the 500th pole for Toyota since the manufacturer entered NASCAR's top three national touring series in 2004. It also continues their dominance of qualifying in the playoffs, as seven of the eight playoff races have seen a Toyota start on the pole.

Truex will lead all playoff drivers to the green flag on Sunday, and he was one of five to make it to the final round of qualifying and earn a top-10 starting spot. Tyler Reddick will start just behind Truex in third, Kyle Larson starts fifth after securing a Championship 4 spot at Las Vegas, William Byron rolls off seventh and Ryan Blaney rolls off 10th.

Denny Hamlin just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying and will start 11th, and he is joined by Christopher Bell in 13th and Chris Buescher in 17th among playoff drivers starting from midpack.

Homestead's slick and worn out surface created a major setback for the defending Cup Series champion in practice, as Joey Logano spun on the exit of Turn 2 and hit the inside wall. Logano, who was eliminated from this year's playoffs in the Round of 16, was forced to go to a backup car and will start shotgun on the field after not being able to make a lap in qualifying.

4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 starting lineup