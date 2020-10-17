In a sport that values its traditions like few others, Kansas Speedway is relatively new by NASCAR standards, but it's already created some memorable moments with green-white-checker finishes four times since 2011 alone. The 2020 Hollywood Casino 400 will hope for similar excitement in the Round of 8 opener of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. All 40 drivers in the 2020 Hollywood Casino 400 field can win when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET, but there are only eight drivers left to compete for the NASCAR Cup.

Only one Busch brother made it into the final eight with Kurt Busch actually pushing out his brother Kyle Busch by way of a win in Las Vegas two weeks ago and Kurt Busch is listed as a 30-1 long shot in the 2020 Hollywood Casino 400 odds. However, it's Denny Hamlin (5-2), Kevin Harvick (13-5) and Martin Truex Jr. (18-5) who are at the top of the NASCAR at Kansas odds board for this weekend. Before making any 2020 Hollywood Casino 400 picks or entering any NASCAR DFS lineups, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and then nailed four of the top five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol.

In the last two weeks, the model has gone 2-for-2, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 last week at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Kansas race on Sunday, Oct. 18, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Hollywood Casino 400 predictions

The model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Kansas odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch has been eliminated from the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs after winning the 2019 championship, but he's still got a lot to race for.

Busch doesn't have a win yet in 2020 and if he doesn't find his way to the winner's circle in the next four weeks, it will be the first season where he didn't capture a win since 2004 when he ran just six races as a 19-year-old. Busch has finished inside the top 11 in all but one of his last 12 starts at Kansas and he won the 2016 GoBowling.com 400 at the 1.5-mile oval.

And a massive shocker: Hamlin, the 5-2 race favorite, stumbles big time and fails to get to victory lane. There are far better values in this loaded field. Hamlin has seven wins already this season and he's trimmed Kevin Harvick's lead at the top of the 2020 NASCAR standings to just 13 points entering the Round of 8. But Hamlin is coming off a race where he didn't lead a lap despite starting on the pole and eventually finished 15th at the Charlotte Roval last week.

And even though Hamlin won the 2020 Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway earlier this year and last year's Hollywood Casino 400, he's finished outside the top 10 in 15 of his 24 career starts there. He'll start back in seventh on Sunday and all six of the drivers in front of him are still alive in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs.

How to make 2020 Hollywood 400 picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins Sunday's 2020 Hollywood Casino 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Kansas leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

