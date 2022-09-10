Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 29.899 seconds (180.608 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn the top starting spot for the second race of the NASCAR playoffs Round of 16. Reddick will be flanked on the front row by fellow playoff contender and current points leader Joey Logano.

Reddick's pole is his second of the 2022 season, the third of his career, and his very first pole on an oval. Reddick's previous two poles had both come on road courses at Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and Indianapolis earlier this year.

Two drivers experienced issues in practice: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the wall after blowing a right rear tire in Turn 3, sustaining right side damage that the team was able to repair enough for him to make a slow qualifying attempt. Aric Almirola, meanwhile, did not make a qualifying attempt after being significantly off the pace in practice -- Almirola told NBC Sports that the team was trying an experimental setup, but there was an issue with what was believed to be either the engine control unit or valve train.

Hollywood Casino 400 starting lineup