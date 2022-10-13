Las Vegas is not the sort of town where the stakes can be raised all that much more dramatically. Here, as many who have risked it all in this desert playground can attest to, high stakes are the only stakes.

It makes sense, then, that the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway at a point where the stakes could not be higher. This weekend's South Point 400 marks the first race of the Round of 8, meaning it is the first opportunity for the eight remaining playoff drivers to clinch a spot in the Championship 4 and assure themselves of a chance at the Cup Series championship in Phoenix.

Chase Elliott is at the head of the table, as his regular season championship and surplus of playoff points continues to put him head and shoulders above the rest of the field. But with Christopher Bell having won his way in last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, the rest of the remaining playoff drivers seem poised and ready to strike first.

How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Sunday, Oct. 16 Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway -- Las Vegas, N.V.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway -- Las Vegas, N.V. Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to watch

The Round of 8

The 2022 playoffs got off to an unprecedented start when four non-playoff drivers swept the first four races. Since then, order has seemingly been restored. Chase Elliott became the first playoff driver to win at Talladega, and Christopher Bell followed that up with a win to avoid elimination at the Charlotte Roval.

Beyond those two, the nature of the 2022 season and the sheer number of different winners has made it such that the six other remaining drivers are looking for their first wins in quite some time. Of the group of drivers remaining in the playoffs, the most recent winner is Joey Logano, whose second win of the season came all the way back at Gateway at the beginning of June.

Ross Chastain has not won since Talladega in April. Denny Hamlin hasn't won since the Coca-Cola 600 in May, William Byron has no wins since Martinsville in April, and Chase Briscoe has not won since his first career win at Phoenix in March. Ryan Blaney, currently the sixth in in the standings heading into the Round of 8, has not won at all this season.

Of that group, Hamlin and Chastain are the most notable. Hamlin is the defending winner of this race, and Ross Chastain enjoyed a breakout performance at Las Vegas in March where he led a race-high 83 laps on his way to finishing third. Chastain enters this race six points above the Championship 4 cut line, while Hamlin is currently six points below.

Chase Briscoe

Speaking of Briscoe, he enters this race with an extra burden compared to the other Round of 8 drivers. Not only does he have to continue his pursuit of a potential spot in the Championship 4, but he also is burdened with having to prove that he belongs in the Round of 8 at all.

Briscoe's furious charge in overtime at the Charlotte Roval to advance in the playoffs, eliminating defending champion Kyle Larson in the process, was marred by a team orders scandal when Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer blatantly slowed down in front of a line of traffic in order to allow Briscoe to make multiple passes on the final lap. After NASCAR determined that Custer had received a coded directive to interfere with Briscoe's competition (Custer was told to check up under the pretense that he had a flat tire), NASCAR threw the book at SHR's No. 41 team, docking Custer and his team 50 driver and owner points while suspending crew chief Mike Shiplett indefinitely.

Despite Briscoe being the direct beneficiary of Custer's actions, NASCAR elected not to strip Briscoe of his spot in the Round of 8, using the rationale that he was already in a position to advance before passing the cars Custer held up and that NASCAR did not find any evidence on his team's radio to suggest the coordination of any team orders. Even so, the circumstances surrounding Briscoe's place in the Round of 8 can be sublimed into motivation for him and his race team.

Briscoe has had some good results on 1.5-mile tracks this season and is on a hot streak with three top 10s in his last three races, but he'll have to reverse his fortunes from the spring race at Las Vegas, where he finished 35th after crashing out mid-race.

X marks Xfinity

Concurrently with the Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series also begins its own Round of 8 this weekend at Las Vegas. But thanks to circumstances at the Cup level, the race for the Xfinity Series championship has ended up bleeding over into the Cup Series.

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson, who leads all Xfinity drivers with seven wins this season, will continue to serve as the substitute driver for Alex Bowman (concussion) until at least Martinsville. Gragson had originally been scheduled to drive the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing, a ride which now goes to fellow Xfinity championship contender A.J. Allmendinger. Both are in the Cup field alongside Ty Gibbs, who has served as the substitute driver for Kurt Busch (concussion) since the summertime while continuing to pursue the Xfinity title.

Track time at the Cup level is valuable for all three drivers, as all three are expected to run Cup full-time next year -- Gragson and Allmendinger's rides have already been confirmed, while Gibbs is widely expected to replace Kyle Busch as the driver of the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. But there's also a chance that the extra demands of the weekend detract from their Xfinity efforts to the benefit of other championship contenders like Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, and Austin Hill. That's sure to make their Saturday performance relative to their Sunday races worth monitoring over the next three weeks.

Pick to Win

(Odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Ross Chastain (+950): Ross Chastain's performance at Vegas in the spring didn't come from nowhere. Las Vegas has long been an excellent track for him, with no greater evidence of that then his first career win in the Xfinity Series. Shortly after finally getting the chance to drive top equipment for Chip Ganassi Racing, Chastain dominated Vegas' fall race, leading 180 of 200 laps to score his first NASCAR win of any kind.

That win highlighted a career-altering day for Chastain, who has since become a Cup championship contender in his first season with Trackhouse Racing. A win on Sunday would give him his third of the season, and give him a shot at his first Cup title as well.