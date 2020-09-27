With the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field narrowing from 16 drivers to 12, Sunday night's 2020 South Point 400 will see an even more intense brand of driving. The 39-driver field at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway will all be racing for a victory, but the 12 remaining playoff racers are also scrabbling for every possible point to stay in contention for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Kevin Harvick has won nine races so far this season and is atop the playoff points standings, but he managed only an eighth-place finish in the Las Vegas spring race.

Despite that, and on the strength of a victory last week in Bristol, Harvick is the 11-4 favorite in the 2020 South Point 400 odds from William Hill. Martin Truex Jr. is at 11-2 and Denny Hamlin is at 6-1 in the NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. Before locking your 2020 South Point 400 picks or entering a NASCAR DFS tournament, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Las Vegas predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. At the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Las Vegas race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 South Point 400 predictions

For the 2020 South Point 400, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Las Vegas odds from William Hill. Blaney is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Although Blaney didn't make the cut when the NASCAR Cup Series was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12 last week, Blaney has still been a consistent force all season.

Blaney began the 2020 season with the narrowest second-place run in Daytona 500 history, and recorded a victory in the Talladega spring race and nine top-10s. Blaney also knows his way around the Las Vegas tri-oval, having finished in the top 10 in five of his eight previous runs in the desert. Blaney starts 15th on Sunday night, a good spot for him to make a deep run at the South Point 400.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the favorites at 6-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. The 2019 and 2020 Daytona 500 winner grabbed his sixth win of the season at Dover late last month but he's only managed to turn in one top-10 finish in the five races since.

The short-track specialist turned in a disappointing 21st-place finish at Bristol last week and is now 19 points behind Kevin Harvick in the standings. Hamlin has never won at Las Vegas and he has just one top-10 finish in his last five starts in Sin City.

How to make 2020 South Point 400 picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins Saturday's 2020 South Point 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Las Vegas leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Las Vegas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 11-4

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Joey Logano 15-2

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Chase Elliott 17-2

Kyle Busch 17-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

William Byron 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Clint Bowyer 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Christopher Bell 60-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Matt Kenseth 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Michael McDowell 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Ryan Preece 2500-1

Gray Gaulding 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1