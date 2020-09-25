The field for the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs has been whittled from 16 to 12, and now the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to begin the next phase of its postseason with the 2020 South Point 400. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night and points leader Kevin Harvick will be on the pole once again after winning for his ninth time this season last week at Bristol. Harvick is the 11-4 favorite to capture his 10th win of the season in the 2020 South Point 400 odds from William Hill.

However, Martin Truex Jr. (11-2), Denny Hamlin (6-1), Brad Keselowski (15-2), Joey Logano (15-2), Chase Elliott (17-2) and Kyle Busch (17-2) are all near the top of the NASCAR at Las Vegas odds board as well. All six of those drivers made the cut to 12 and Hamlin and Keselowski look like the biggest championship threats to Harvick. Before locking your 2020 South Point 400 picks or entering a NASCAR DFS tournament, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Las Vegas predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. At the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

For the 2020 South Point 400, the model is high on Kurt Busch, even though he's a huge 40-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Las Vegas odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The older Busch brother took a sizable advantage into last week for the 12th and final spot in the 2020 NASCAR standings and held on with a 15th-place finish at Bristol.

Busch has recorded 25 finishes inside the top 20 so far this season and that consistency has helped him stay in the chase. And even though he's winless so far this season, he has captured a win in each of the last six seasons and he has a proven 1.5-mile setup with seven top-10 finishes on speedways so far this season.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the favorites at 6-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. The 2019 and 2020 Daytona 500 winner grabbed his sixth win of the season at Dover late last month but he's only managed to turn in one top-10 finish in the five races since.

The short-track specialist turned in a disappointing 21st-place finish at Bristol last week and is now 19 points behind Kevin Harvick in the standings. Hamlin has never won at Las Vegas and he has just one top-10 finish in his last five starts in Sin City.

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Las Vegas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 11-4

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Joey Logano 15-2

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Chase Elliott 17-2

Kyle Busch 17-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

William Byron 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Clint Bowyer 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Christopher Bell 60-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Matt Kenseth 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Michael McDowell 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Ryan Preece 2500-1

Gray Gaulding 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1