The 2020 NASCAR Playoffs are winding to a close and this week the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate race of the season. There will be 40 drivers in the field at the 2020 Xfinity 500 on Sunday but only eight drivers remain in the postseason with the field being cut to four for next week in Phoenix after the checkered flag drops. Joey Logano is the only driver to have secured his spot in the Championship 4, but any of the other seven drivers can get in automatically with a win on Sunday.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and Martin Truex Jr. is the 3-1 favorite in the 2020 Xfinity 500 odds from William Hill. With a 25-point gap to make up, his best route to continue competing for a title will likely be through victory lane. Alex Bowman (28-1), Chase Elliott (8-1) and Kurt Busch (28-1) are all on the outside looking in as well, and they're all near the top of the NASCAR at Martinsville odds board. Before making any 2020 Xfinity 500 picks or entering a NASCAR DFS contest, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and then nailed four of the top five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol.

During the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 in Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 on the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Martinsville race on Sunday, Nov. 1, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Xfinity 500 predictions

The model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 28-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Martinsville odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver is currently fifth in the 2020 NASCAR standings and he also has a 25-point cushion to eat up in order to make it into the Championship 4 on points.

It'll likely be a win-or-bust run on Sunday and he's had some short-track success in 2020. Earlier this season, Bowman finished sixth at Martinsville and he also collected a top-10 finish at Richmond. He'll start in third position on Sunday and tire conservation and fuel strategy will be key for keeping him toward the front with a great finish needed at the Xfinity 500.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites at 11-2, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. Hamlin would certainly love to capture his eighth win of the season and his sixth career win at Martinsville on Sunday, but he's 27 points clear of fifth place and he'll likely be driving conservatively to ensure he's in the Championship 4 next week in Phoenix.

Hamlin also struggled earlier this season at Martinsville, finishing three laps down and in 24th place at the 2020 Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in June. Despite being excellent on short tracks throughout the course of his career, Hamlin doesn't have a single top-10 finish at Bristol, Richmond or Martinsville yet this year.

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville odds (via William Hill)

Martin Truex Jr. 3-1

Brad Keselowski 11-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

Joey Logano 17-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Kurt Busch 28-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

William Byron 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Christopher Bell 125-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Bubba Wallace 150-1

Matt Kenseth 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Michael McDowell 2000-1

Ryan Preece 2000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 2500-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1