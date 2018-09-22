NASCAR Playoffs at Michigan starting lineup, times, TV schedule, live stream: Kevin Harvick is on the pole

NASCAR is in action tonight at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the playoffs. Drivers will be looking to join Brad Keselowski in the next round as green flag is scheduled to fly at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Keselowski secured his spot in the Round of 12 with his win at Las Vegas in the playoff opener, leaving just 11 spots remaining. Any driver in the playoff field can clinch their spot with a win, while others will have to score a strong finish in the next two races to ensure their place in the next round.

If last week's trip to Las Vegas was the cutoff race, the 12 drivers advancing would be Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Junior's successor Alex Bowman. That would leave seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, most popular driver frontrunner Chase Elliott, sophomore driver Erik Jones and his veteran teammate Denny Hamlin out of the hunt for the NASCAR championship.

Wondering which drivers have the best chance to win and advance to the next round of the playoffs? Well there's a good amount of them. Kyle Busch is the most recent winner, taking the checkered flag earlier this year while Kyle Larson won this race last year. Joey Logano won twice, however his most recent win in 2017 was ruled encumbered after suffering a post-race penalty. Denny Hamlin -- raised Chesterfield, Virginia -- won his third race there in 2016, while Kurt Busch, Keselowski, Harvick, Bowyer and Johnson have all seen Victory Lane at the track.

Out of the drivers that haven't won at Richmond, one to watch out for would be Elliott, who finished second at the track in April. Truex (obviously) is another, with his highest finish of third coming at the track back in 2016. Blaney and Bowman have never finished higher than 18th there while Jones' highest finish is sixth in 2017. Almirola did have a fourth place finish in 2015 to go along with Dillon's career best 13th in 2016.

Here's how to watch both the Cup Series race at Richmond

Location: Richmond Raceway

Date: Saturday, September 22nd

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

