NASCAR Playoffs at Richmond LIVE updates, results: Martin Truex Jr. sweeps the stages

NASCAR is in action Saturday night at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the playoffs. Drivers will be looking to join Brad Keselowski in the next round as they navigate through the 400-mile short-track contest.

Keselowski secured his spot in the Round of 12 with his win at Las Vegas in the playoff opener, leaving just 11 spots remaining. Any driver in the playoff field can clinch their spot with a win, while others will have to score a strong finish in the next two races to ensure their place in the next round.

If last week's trip to Las Vegas was the cutoff race, the 12 drivers advancing would be Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Junior's successor Alex Bowman. That would leave seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, most popular driver frontrunner Chase Elliott, sophomore driver Erik Jones and his veteran teammate Denny Hamlin out of the hunt for the NASCAR championship.

Truex won Stage 1 ahead of Harvick and Keselowski. It was an all NASCAR playoffs top 10 at the green-and-white checkered with Elliott, Kurt Busch, Almirola, Jones, Bowman, Hamlin and Logano also earning stage points.

Playoff drivers dominated Stage 2 as Truex went onto complete the mid-race sweep. Harvick finished Stage 2 second once again ahead of Almirola, Elliott, Keselowski, Bowman, Dillon, Johnson, Larson and Logano.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400

Location: Richmond Raceway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/300 miles

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Can't watch the race on TV? Looking for a little extra commentary? No worries, we have you covered. Follow along with our live blog below for highlights, analysis and much more from Saturday night under the lights.

Stage 1: Two of 'The Big 3' dominate early

Harvick took the green flag from the pole with Truex alongside him. Fellow "Big 3" member Kyle Busch started from the rear due to unapproved adjustments but quickly began working his way through the field.

Forty-one laps into the race, Busch found his way into the top 15 and Truex took the lead away from Harvick. Halfway through, as Truex continued to lead, Hamlin went sideways but somehow was able to save it and keep the race green. Hamlin burned ample rubber in the process and was forced to come down pit road for fresh tires with 45 to go in the stage.

Hamlin SAVES IT.



Denny goes sideways after a big bump from behind. #DennyDelivers pic.twitter.com/aeQI4TDESs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 22, 2018

Hamlin went a lap down but was able to unlap himself before the end of the stage and work himself back into the top 15. The No. 11 driver was even able to crack the top 10 before the green-and-white checkered to earn two valuable stage points. Truex would go on to win the stage ahead of Harvick rather easily.

Stage 1 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kevin Harvick (9 points) Brad Keselowski (8 points) Chase Elliott (7 points) Kurt Busch (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Erik Jones (4 points) Alex Bowman (3 points) Denny Hamlin (2 points) Joey Logano (1 point)

Stage 2: Clean sweep for Truex

Johnson was penalized for speeding on pit road between stages while Keselowski lost five spots due to a slow stop. Jones was also penalized for a violation and had to serve a stop-and-go before coming back down again for another adjustment before Truex led the field back to green.

Truex continued to pace the group as Kyle Busch flirted with the top 10. Logano came down for a scheduled stop with 45 to go. Blaney and Bowyer -- who each were having rough nights -- followed Logano's lead in a long-game effort to flip track position on strategy. In the short turn, Bowyer and Blaney fell two laps down.

Within the final 10 laps of the stage, Logano, Bowyer and Blaney were all able to work their ways back onto the lead lap. Logano actually made it to the top 10, earning a stage point as Truex drove on to sweep the stages.

Stage 2 results