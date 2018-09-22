NASCAR Playoffs at Richmond results: Kyle Busch wins, advances to Round of 12

Kyle Busch held off "Big 3" competitors Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. to win his seventh race of the season, tying Harvick for the Cup Series lead. Busch also ensures his spot in the Round of 12 alongside Brad Keselowski with the checkered flag.

Rowdy started from the rear of the field before working his way up to earn his second win at Richmond in 2018. When Busch took the checkered flag in April, he started 32nd.

For Busch, his 50th career win ties him with Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson for 11th all-time. It's also the No. 18 driver's sixth career win at Richmond, tying him with Darrell Waltrip, David Pearson, and Rusty Wallace for third all-time at the track and puts him ahead of the late Dale Earnhardt.

Truex led the most laps on the day and swept the stages despite failing to secure the race win. It was the fourth time in five races that Truex led over 120 laps at Richmond and failed to win, meaning he's still without a trip to Victory Lane there.

NASCAR Playoffs at Richmond results

Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Aric Almirola Austin Dillon Kyle Larson Jimmie Johnson Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Erik Jones Alex Bowman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Joey Logano Ryan Newman Denny Hamlin Daniel Suarez Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney William Byron Jamie McMurray Paul Menard David Ragan Michael McDowell Matt Kenseth Cole Custer Bubba Wallace Ty Dillon AJ Allmendinger Chris Buescher Regan Smith Corey LaJoie Ross Chastain Matt DiBenedetto Joey Gase Landon Cassill Jeffrey Earnhardt Alon Day Timmy Hill Gray Gaulding

Stage 1: Two of 'The Big 3' dominate early

Harvick took the green flag from the pole with Truex alongside him. Fellow "Big 3" member Kyle Busch started from the rear due to unapproved adjustments but quickly began working his way through the field.

Forty-one laps into the race, Busch found his way into the top 15 and Truex took the lead away from Harvick. Halfway through, as Truex continued to lead, Hamlin went sideways but somehow was able to save it and keep the race green. Hamlin burned ample rubber in the process and was forced to come down pit road for fresh tires with 45 to go in the stage.

Hamlin SAVES IT.



Denny goes sideways after a big bump from behind. #DennyDelivers pic.twitter.com/aeQI4TDESs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 22, 2018

Hamlin went a lap down but was able to unlap himself before the end of the stage and work himself back into the top 15. The No. 11 driver was even able to crack the top 10 before the green-and-white checkered to earn two valuable stage points. Truex would go on to win the stage ahead of Harvick rather easily.

Stage 1 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kevin Harvick (9 points) Brad Keselowski (8 points) Chase Elliott (7 points) Kurt Busch (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Erik Jones (4 points) Alex Bowman (3 points) Denny Hamlin (2 points) Joey Logano (1 point)

Stage 2: Clean sweep for Truex

Johnson was penalized for speeding on pit road between stages while Keselowski lost five spots due to a slow stop. Jones was also penalized for a violation and had to serve a stop-and-go before coming back down again for another adjustment before Truex led the field back to green.

Truex continued to pace the group as Kyle Busch flirted with the top 10. Logano came down for a scheduled stop with 45 to go. Blaney and Bowyer -- who each were having rough nights -- followed Logano's lead in a long-game effort to flip track position on strategy. In the short turn, Bowyer and Blaney fell two laps down.

Within the final 10 laps of the stage, Logano, Bowyer and Blaney were all able to work their ways back onto the lead lap. Logano actually made it to the top 10, earning a stage point as Truex drove on to sweep the stages.

Stage 2 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kevin Harvick (9 points) Aric Almirola (8 points) Chase Elliott (7 points) Brad Keselowski (6 points) Alex Bowman (5 points) Austin Dillon (4 points) Jimmie Johnson (3 points) Kyle Larson (2 points) Joey Logano (1 point)



Final Stage: Top drivers battle for the win

The No. 78 team was dealt a big blow when they were hit with a uncontrolled tire penalty between stages, forcing Truex to restart from the rear of the field after crossing the start-finish line first to end Stage 2.

With Truex going to the back, Elliott restarted the Final Stage from the lead ahead of Harvick. However it didn't take long for Elliott to surrender that lead to none other than Keselowski. The No. 2 paced the field for 31 laps before giving the lead back to the No. 9 with just over 150 to go in the contest.

It takes Chase Elliott's No. 9 car a little bit to get going, but he rockets back to the front at @RichmondRaceway! #di9 pic.twitter.com/1siOOrJfuy — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 23, 2018

Green flag stops got going around Lap 268 with multiple playoff drivers coming down for fuel and adjustments. Blaney -- who was already having a rough afternoon -- got hit for a commitment line violation entering pit road while Logano was dinged for an uncontrolled tire.

PENALTY: @joeylogano must return to pit road after an uncontrolled tire on his last stop. @SteveLetarte breaks it all down.



Presented by @FedEx. pic.twitter.com/B90AfErBaS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 23, 2018

After the initial cycles completed, Keselowski resurfaced as the race leader with Kyle Busch and Harvick in the rear-view. Not long after, Busch would go on to claim the race lead for the first time all night.

Busch built up a solid lead before another round of green flag stops began with 77 laps to go. However before everyone could come down for adjustments, Jeffrey Earnhardt got loose and brought out the caution, opening the door for the rest of the field to stop under yellow.

After green flag stops, Busch restarted from the lead but gave it up to Keselowski a few laps later as the two engaged in a close battle. Keselowski had the lead for 10-plus laps before shuffling it back to his rival Busch.

Once Busch got the lead, it was all over. Despite a strong charge from contenders Harvick and Truex, Rowdy was able to hold on to secure his spot in the Round of 12.

Miss any of the action? No worries, we have you covered. Check out our live blog below for highlights, analysis and much more from Saturday night under the lights.