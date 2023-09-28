From the time they first unloaded at Talladega Superspeedway all the way back in 1969, stock car racers have understood it to be a place where their fate -- no matter how hard they try to control it -- is not necessarily theirs to decide. Over 50 years later, that characteristic of Talladega has not only stayed the same, but it's taken on new layers as well in NASCAR's playoff era.

In nearly 20 full years of a postseason format to decide the championship, Talladega is and has been the biggest wild-card race in the NASCAR playoffs. It remains that way with this weekend's YellaWood 500 -- the second race of the Round of 12 -- at hand, with only Texas winner William Byron free from fear having already advanced to the Round of 8.

For the rest of the playoff drivers, the risks of Talladega are just as great if not greater as the reward of a victory to move them on to the next round. The greatest risk, of course, being an entire season jeopardized in a couple of split seconds at NASCAR's largest, fastest and most dangerous track.

How to Watch the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Location: Talladega Superspeedway -- Lincoln, Ala.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fubo (try for free)

What to Watch

During the Next Gen car's first season in 2022, there was a conspicuous absence of sustained three-wide racing on superspeedways as drivers were unable to figure out exactly how to make a third lane at the very top of the track form and build momentum toward the front of the pack. That led to some grumbling about the Next Gen car on superspeedways, particularly when an inability to race three-wide carried over into this year's Daytona 500.

But in Talladega's spring race, a breakthrough occurred: The third lane became more than feasible for passing and gaining track position, and that would carry over into the next superspeedway race at Daytona in August. For both competitors and fans alike, the development of a third lane (and potentially fourth) lane was a welcome development. Whereas the two-wide pack racing seen for much of 2022 made it difficult to gain positions or knife one's way through the field, three-wide racing eliminates that problem and creates opportunities for drivers to move forward rather than just being stuck in line unable to clear anyone.

Where that's shown up in the box score is the number of different leaders that were seen at Talladega in the spring compared to both races a year ago. While the two Talladega races in 2022 saw 16 and 17 different leaders, respectively, this year's spring race saw 21 different drivers -- a little over half the field -- find their way to the front. Expect a number around or even beyond that this weekend, especially given that the last superspeedway race of the season marks some drivers' last best chance to win before the year is out.

News of the Week

Following two different incidents at Texas in which an improperly-installed wheel failed and came loose, NASCAR has penalized both the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team. RCR pit crew members Josh Sobecki and Michael Johnson, as well as RWR pit crew members Matthew Schlytter and Coleman Dollarhide, have been suspended for the next two races.

Kyle Busch announced Wednesday he has sold both Kyle Busch Motorsports and Rowdy Manufacturing to Spire Motorsports, giving Spire the assets of the winningest team in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series history as well as Busch's chassis-building operation and CNC machine shop. The move marks Spire's second major transaction of the month after previously purchasing a charter from Live Fast Motorsports to expand to three Cup Series teams.

Wayne Spears, a longtime team owner in both the Craftsman Truck Series and Winston West Series, has died, according to social media posts by NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday. Spears' team earned four Truck Series wins with drivers David Starr and Dennis Setzer, but is also known for helping launch the career of Kevin Harvick, who drove for the team from 1997 to 1998 and won a Winston West championship driving their No. 75.

NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports announced Thursday the NASCAR All-Star Race will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the second year in a row in 2024. The legendary North Carolina speedway, which reopened in 2022 after being closed following the 1996 season, will be repaved for the first time since 1981 prior to the All-Star Race.



Driver to Watch

One way or another, there's going to be a lot of attention on Ryan Preece this weekend. As part of a promotion with Stewart-Haas Racing and Wonder Bread, Preece is going to be roleplaying as Ricky Robby, driving the same Wonder Bread paint scheme the fictitious NASCAR folk hero drove in the 2006 comedy "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby." And surely, it's a part Preece would much rather play than the other role he's adopted as NASCAR's de facto crash test dummy.

When NASCAR last raced at Talladega in the springtime, Preece was involved in a T-Bone collision with Kyle Larson's car that was so violent it pierced the side and mangled the passenger's side rollbars of Larson's car while Preece could be seen bearing the brunt of the impact in a cringeworthy onboard video. Then, the last superspeedway race at Daytona in August saw Preece earn a permanent place on the highlight reel by violently flipping 10 times through the infield on the back straightaway.

Though his accidents have and will lead to safety improvements for the Next Gen car, being a recurring case study for NASCAR Research & Development was not what Preece was hoping to get out of his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing, where he's had just one top-10 finish (a fifth at Richmond) as part of a down year for the company as a whole. The good news is, Preece announced this week he'll get another crack at it and be back with SHR in 2024. And he's also a pretty good speedway racer himself.

Of Preece's 10 career top-10 finishes, five have come on superspeedways, including his career-best finish of third at Talladega in his rookie year of 2019. And while he doesn't have the results to show for it, he's run up front in all superspeedway races this season with four laps led in the Daytona 500 and two laps led at Talladega in the springtime. Assuming Preece can get to the finish without somehow topping his Daytona tumble, don't be surprised if the Berlin, Connecticut driver is in the picture near race's end.

Pick to Win

Ty Gibbs (+2800): This is a week where I'm comfortable taking calculated risks, and I'm going to take a calculated risk on Ty Gibbs getting his first career win. Gibbs was in the mix to win at Talladega in the springtime with four laps led, and he was at the front and challenging to take the lead at Daytona in August when a bad mid-race bump draft took him out. It seems as though Gibbs has figured things out on superspeedways, and his youth and willingness to mix it up on these tracks certainly works in his favor.

12 different drivers have earned their first career Cup victory at Talladega, including Bubba Wallace just two years ago. If you were to pick and choose from the potential first-time winners this weekend, it sure seems as though Gibbs has the best shot of any of them to become the first non-playoff driver to win in this year's playoffs.