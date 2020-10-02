Kurt Busch extended his streak of seasons with at least one win to seven last week after winning the South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The victory clinched him a spot in the final eight of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs and now he'll head to the 2020 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with the pressure off. However, the other 11 drivers still in contention for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship will all have to run well this week, including Busch's brother Kyle, who is nine points outside the bubble with two races before the next cut. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Busch is listed at 14-1 in the 2020 YellaWood 500 odds from William Hill and six other drivers have shorter odds entering the weekend. Denny Hamlin is the 17-2 favorite in the NASCAR at Talladega odds after finishing first, fourth and third in the three previous runs at superspeedways so far during the 2020 NASCAR season. Before locking in your 2020 YellaWood 500 picks, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Talladega predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. At the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers and then was high on last week's winner Kurt Busch even though he was a 40-1 long shot. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Talladega race on Sunday, Oct. 4, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 YellaWood 500 predictions

The model is high on Aric Almirola, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Talladega odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Almirola enters Sunday's race in 11th place in the 2020 NASCAR standings. With 27 points to make up in just two races, he'll likely need a win to make the final eight.

Luckily, Almirola has a proven track record at superspeedways. Almirola won the 2014 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona and the 2018 1000bulbs.com 500 at Talladega and has racked up a total of seven top-five finishes at superspeedways, including a third-place finish at Talladega in the spring.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the favorites at 10-1, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. Blaney was eliminated from the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs in the last round of cuts but did turn in a respectable seventh-place finish at Las Vegas last week.

However, even after winning at Talladega earlier this year and taking second at the 2020 Daytona 500, Blaney hasn't had a top-five finish since Michigan on Aug. 8. He's also finished outside the top 10 in seven of his last nine starts. In addition, Blaney has eight finishes outside the top 10 in 12 career starts at Talladega.

How to make 2020 YellaWood 500 picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins Sunday's 2020 YellaWood 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Talladega leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Talladega odds (via William Hill)

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Kurt Busch 17-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Matt DiBenedetto 28-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Clint Bowyer 35-1

Tyler Reddick 35-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Cole Custer 40-1

Matt Kenseth 50-1

Ryan Newman 50-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Brendan Gaughan 100-1

Ty Dillon 100-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Brennan Poole 200-1

Daniel Suarez 200-1

JJ Yeley 400-1

Reed Sorenson 500-1

Timmy Hill 500-1

Quin Houff 500-1

Joey Gase 500-1

James Davison 750-1