The 2020 NASCAR Playoffs continue on Sunday with the 2020 Autotrader EchoPark 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. All 40 drivers in the field will be hunting for a victory but there are only three spots left up for grabs in the Championship 4 at Phoenix with eight drivers remaining in the postseason. And with just two races left until the season finale and a win automatically qualifying a driver for the Final Four, expect to see some hard racing at the 1.5-mile oval.

Joey Logano punched his ticket to race for a championship at Phoenix with a win last week at Kansas, but he'd still love to rack up points to earn a starting position advantage over his three opponents will be. He is listed at 14-1 in the 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 odds from William Hill. Kevin Harvick is the 2-1 favorite in the NASCAR at Texas odds and Denny Hamlin (7-2) is also near the top of the NASCAR odds board. Before making any 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 picks or entering a NASCAR DFS contest, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Texas predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and then nailed four of the top five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol.

During the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 in Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 on the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Texas race on Sunday, Oct. 25, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 predictions

The model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Texas odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Logano is already in the Championship 4 at Phoenix by virtue of his win at Kansas last week, but he'll still be looking to run well without assuming too much risk to give himself a starting position over the three drivers he'll compete against for the championship.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion has three wins already this season and he's got a long history of running towards the front at Texas Motor Speedway. Logano has 11 top-five finishes at Texas in 24 career starts and won the 2014 Duck Commander 500 there. He's only finished worse than seventh once in his last nine starts at the 1.5-mile oval.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites at 15-2, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded field. Blaney was once as high as second in the 2020 NASCAR standings after leading 150 laps and finishing seventh at Texas Motor Speedway back in July.

However, he steadily slid down from there and was eliminated in the first round of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. Despite leading 235 laps at Texas in his last four starts there and putting together two performances there where he led at least 148 laps during his career, Blaney is yet to win at Texas.

How to make 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 picks

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Texas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 2-1

Denny Hamlin 7-2

Ryan Blaney 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Aric Almirola 35-1

William Byron 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Clint Bowyer 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Matt Kenseth 300-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

John Hunter 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Michael McDowell 2500-1

Ryan Preece 2500-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1