NASCAR Pocono 400 live updates, results: Kyle Larson wins Stage 1
Follow along for live updates from the Pocono 400
NASCAR is in action at the Tricky Triangle for the Pocono 400 on Sunday afternoon. William Byron, who has 40-to-1 odds, won the pole for the race, and Kyle Busch enters as the favorite at 3-to-1.
Busch has won two of the past three races at the track, while Martin Truex Jr. won the June race last year. Truex is looking to make it two straight weeks with a trip to Victory Lane after taking the checkered flag last week at Charlotte.
How to watch the 2019 Pocono 400
- Date: Sunday, June 1
- Start time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Location: Pocono Raceway - Long Pond, PA
Stage 1: Byron, Larson dominate
William Byron started the race from the pole and led all 20 laps before the scheduled competition caution was flown. NASCAR issued the yellow to allow teams to make adjustments due to rain on the track the night before. Kyle Larson won the race off pit road and assumed the race lead.
Austin Dillon brought out the first natural caution of the day with about 20 to go in the stage. Dillon made slight contact with Paul Menard going into Turn 3 and hit the wall hard, losing his rear spoiler in the process. This ended his day.
The Joe Gibbs Racing drivers pit just before the stage ended on a strategy call alongside Chase Elliott as Larson drove on unchallenged ahead of Byron for the stage victory. It's the second stage win of the season for Larson.
Pocono 400 live updates
Follow along for live update from the Tricky Triangle.
-
2019 Pocono 400 odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Pocono 400 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
2019 Pocono 400 odds, top Vegas picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his 2019 Pocono 400 pi...
-
NASCAR at Pocono DFS picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Kurt Busch previews NASCAR Pocono 400
Here's what the former Cup Series champ had to say ahead of the race at the Tricky Triangl...
-
Kyle Busch opens as Pocono 400 favorite
Here's a look at the opening odds for the Pocono 400
-
Martin Truex Jr. wins Coca-Cola 600
Here's how it all went down from Charlotte Motor Speedway