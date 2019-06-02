NASCAR Pocono 400 live updates, results: Kyle Larson wins Stage 1

NASCAR is in action at the Tricky Triangle for the Pocono 400 on Sunday afternoon. William Byron, who has 40-to-1 odds, won the pole for the race, and Kyle Busch enters as the favorite at 3-to-1.

Busch has won two of the past three races at the track, while Martin Truex Jr. won the June race last year. Truex is looking to make it two straight weeks with a trip to Victory Lane after taking the checkered flag last week at Charlotte.

How to watch the 2019 Pocono 400

Date : Sunday, June 1

: Sunday, June 1 Start time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : fuboTV (Try for free)

: fuboTV (Try for free) Location: Pocono Raceway - Long Pond, PA

Stage 1: Byron, Larson dominate

William Byron started the race from the pole and led all 20 laps before the scheduled competition caution was flown. NASCAR issued the yellow to allow teams to make adjustments due to rain on the track the night before. Kyle Larson won the race off pit road and assumed the race lead.

Austin Dillon brought out the first natural caution of the day with about 20 to go in the stage. Dillon made slight contact with Paul Menard going into Turn 3 and hit the wall hard, losing his rear spoiler in the process. This ended his day.

Austin Dillon's day is spoiled pic.twitter.com/7MDXp5ZtWi — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) June 2, 2019

The Joe Gibbs Racing drivers pit just before the stage ended on a strategy call alongside Chase Elliott as Larson drove on unchallenged ahead of Byron for the stage victory. It's the second stage win of the season for Larson.

Pocono 400 live updates

Follow along for live update from the Tricky Triangle.