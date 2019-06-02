NASCAR Pocono 400 live updates, results: William Byron starts on pole; Kyle Busch enters as favorite

NASCAR is in action at the Tricky Triangle for the Pocono 400 on Sunday afternoon. William Byron, who has 40-to-1 odds, won the pole for the race, and Kyle Busch enters as the favorite at 3-to-1.

Busch has won two of the past three races at the track, while Martin Truex Jr. won the June race last year. Truex is looking to make it two straight weeks with a trip to Victory Lane after taking the checkered flag last week at Charlotte.

How to watch the 2019 Pocono 400

Date : Sunday, June 1

: Sunday, June 1 Start time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : fuboTV (Try for free)

: fuboTV (Try for free) Location: Pocono Raceway - Long Pond, PA

Pocono 400 qualifying results

William Byron Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Erik Jones Brad Keselowski Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Jimmie Johnson Daniel Suarez Austin Dillon Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Aric Almirola Paul Menard Alex Bowman Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ryan Newman Martin Truex Jr. Kurt Busch Matt DiBenedetto Daniel Hemric Chris Buescher Ty Dillon Bubba Wallace David Ragan Michael McDowell Ryan Preece Matt Tifft Landon Cassill Ross Chastain Corey LaJoie Bayley Currey Reed Sorenson Quin Houff JJ Yeley

Pocono 400 live updates

Follow along for live update from the Tricky Triangle.