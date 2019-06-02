NASCAR Pocono 400 live updates, results: William Byron starts on pole; Kyle Busch enters as favorite

NASCAR is in action at the Tricky Triangle for the Pocono 400 on Sunday afternoon. William Byron, who has 40-to-1 odds, won the pole for the race, and Kyle Busch enters as the favorite at 3-to-1. 

Busch has won two of the past three races at the track, while Martin Truex Jr. won the June race last year. Truex is looking to make it two straight weeks with a trip to Victory Lane after taking the checkered flag last week at Charlotte. 

How to watch the 2019 Pocono 400

  • Date: Sunday, June 1
  • Start time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • StreamingfuboTV (Try for free)
  • Location: Pocono Raceway - Long Pond, PA

Pocono 400 qualifying results

  1. William Byron
  2. Kyle Busch
  3. Clint Bowyer
  4. Erik Jones
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Denny Hamlin
  7. Kyle Larson
  8. Jimmie Johnson
  9. Daniel Suarez
  10. Austin Dillon
  11. Kevin Harvick
  12. Chase Elliott
  13. Aric Almirola
  14. Paul Menard
  15. Alex Bowman
  16. Joey Logano
  17. Ryan Blaney
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. Ryan Newman
  20. Martin Truex Jr.
  21. Kurt Busch
  22. Matt DiBenedetto
  23. Daniel Hemric
  24. Chris Buescher
  25. Ty Dillon
  26. Bubba Wallace
  27. David Ragan
  28. Michael McDowell
  29. Ryan Preece
  30. Matt Tifft
  31. Landon Cassill
  32. Ross Chastain
  33. Corey LaJoie
  34. Bayley Currey
  35. Reed Sorenson
  36. Quin Houff
  37. JJ Yeley

Pocono 400 live updates

Follow along for live update from the Tricky Triangle.

