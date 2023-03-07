1 Alex Bowman The addition of crew chief Blake Harris to Hendrick Motorsports should have been heralded more in the offseason. Harris led Michael McDowell to a career year in 2022, and now he's got Alex Bowman off to his best start ever in 2023.



2 Kyle Busch Kyle Busch might have used up his powers for the weekend when he cruised to victory in the Truck Series race on Friday. Busch didn't carry his momentum from Fontana into Vegas and finished 14th.



3 Ross Chastain Ross Chastain had a top 10 car for nearly the entire race on Sunday, but not when it mattered. His 12th place run marked his first finish outside the top 10 since the Charlotte Roval last fall.



4 Daniel Suarez Daniel Suarez scored a 10th place finish at Las Vegas, giving him three consecutive top 10 finishes to open a season for the first time in his Cup career. Suarez's start has him fourth in points and fourth in the Power Rankings.



5 William Byron Sunday marked the fifth time in William Byron's Cup career that he's led 100 or more laps in a Cup race. Four out of the five times Byron has done that, he's gone on to win.



6 Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. staying out on the final caution was a worthy gamble, and it could have won him the race had anyone else been daring enough to try it. It was worth a shot by crew chief James Small, especially given that Truex still finished seventh.



7 Brad Keselowski With usual spotter TJ Majors out with an illness, Brad Keselowski had his brother Brian spotting for him on Sunday. Brian Keselowski was quite the driver himself about a decade ago, having some excellent runs in his own equipment in the Xfinity Series despite a lack of funding.



8 Kevin Harvick It took Kevin Harvick a while to crack the top 10 on Sunday, but he did so at the right time for a ninth-place finish. Harvick's first ever top 10 came at Las Vegas in 2001, when he finished eighth in just his second Cup start.



9 Joey Logano Joey Logano's team ran out of time on the DVP clock after their car suffered significant internal damage in his Lap 183 crash. It was Logano's first DNF since Bristol last fall.



10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ricky Stenhouse had some nifty wreck avoidance when he just missed hitting Joey Logano, but Sunday was a reality check for the Daytona 500-winning driver and team. Stenhouse finished a lap down in 24th.



11 Christopher Bell If it hadn't been for a crash at Fontana, Christopher Bell would be among the statistical best drivers of the 2023 season so far. Bell's fifth-place finish was his second top five in three races so far.



12 Kyle Larson If it hadn't been for the final caution of the day, Kyle Larson was set to cruise to his first win of the 2023 season. It would have been a great omen for his season, as Larson won Vegas in 2021 on his way to winning the Cup championship.



13 Denny Hamlin Despite only one top 10 finish so far, Denny Hamlin has enjoyed some consistency to start the 2023 season. 17th, 6th, and 11th is nothing to sniff at.



14 Bubba Wallace Bubba Wallace was a fixture in the top 10 all day Sunday, then made a charge in overtime to score a fourth-place finish. That's Wallace's best finish outside of Daytona in the first five races of a season since he was sixth at Vegas in 2020.



15 Corey LaJoie Being able to finish inside the top 20 on a consistent basis is the foundation upon which good teams are built. With a third-straight top 20 to open the season, Corey LaJoie and crew chief Ryan Sparks look like they've stepped their game up in 2023.



16 Ryan Blaney -- Given that Ryan Blaney led 39 laps in the fall at Las Vegas, it was surprising to see him not be more of a factor on his way to a modest 13th place finish. Next up is Phoenix, where Blaney led 109 laps in last year's finale and may have won had he not played good teammate to Joey Logano.



17 Chris Buescher Based on how much Chris Buescher bounced off the wall and Daniel Suarez on the exit of turn two, both drivers were lucky they didn't end up wrecked. Buescher wound up finishing a lap down in 21st.



18 Austin Dillon Sometimes when Austin Dillon doesn't have it on race day, he really doesn't have it. A 27th place finish was a disappointing setback for Dillon after a top 10 last week.



19 Justin Haley Had he been lucky enough to get double-overtime, Justin Haley may have had the car to beat. Haley took four tires on his final stop and capitalized on them, going from 16th on the final restart to an eighth place finish.



20 Aric Almirola Aric Almirola has crashed in all three races to start 2023, but his Las Vegas outing wasn't all that bad with that considered. Almirola's 16th place finish was his best of the young season.



21 Erik Jones Erik Jones had his strongest run of the season to date, running up inside the top 15 for most of the day. Unfortunately, Jones got wrecked on the final lap for his second DNF of the season despite a 19th place finish.



22 Austin Cindric Austin Cindric persevered to come back from a lap down on Sunday for a sixth-place finish by race's end. It was his first top 10 since Talladega last fall and his best finish overall since a 2nd at Indy last July.



23 Ty Gibbs -- Ty Gibbs' weekend peaked in qualifying, as a fourth-place effort was his best ever qualifying run in a Cup car. He quickly fell back on Sunday and finished 22nd.



24 Tyler Reddick Tyler Reddick finally gets in the Power Rankings for 2023 after overcoming mechanical gremlins that kept him from either practicing or qualifying on Saturday. Reddick tore through the field to the border of the top 10, but it only earned him a 15th place finish.



25 Harrison Burton A delinquent lugnut that had been lying on the track in Cup practice pierced Harrison Burton's radiator, pouring water on his right front tire and sending him hard into the turn one wall. With that considered, a 26th place run in a backup car isn't the worst thing in the world.



26 A.J. Allmendinger For the second week in a row, AJ Allmendinger came to grief when he spun and crashed on the backstretch on the final lap. Despite that, he was able to limp back to the finish line and finish 18th.



27 Ryan Preece Even if he hadn't gotten involved in another wreck on the final lap, a 23rd place run for Ryan Preece was a forgettable effort. Apparently, fixing the No. 41 team isn't going to be as simple as changing the driver.



28 Todd Gilliland Leading into Las Vegas, Front Row Motorsports announced that Gilliland would drive a third car for them at Talladega, allowing him to run all 36 Cup races this year. A 31st place run off of that news wasn't what Gilliland was hoping for.



29 Michael McDowell Blake Harris' defection to Hendrick Motorsports was a big loss for Michael McDowell. So far this year, his finishes have been 28th, 18th, and 25th.

