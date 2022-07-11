If there were any questions about Austin Cindric's abilities and his worthiness as an up-and-coming NASCAR star -- as the son of a Team Penske executive, those have come with the territory -- let the results of his maiden Cup Series season speak for themselves. Winning the Daytona 500 alone made Cindric's rookie year a success, and it's long put him in the catbird's seat to win Rookie of the Year honors.

But it's what's come beyond Daytona that is beginning to make Cindric's rookie year stand out. With a third-place run at Atlanta, Cindric scored his fourth top-10 finish in a row, bringing his total of top-10 finishes to six just past the midway point of the season.

That's one less top-10 finish than Cole Custer had in his Rookie of the Year-winning season in 2020, and it's more than William Byron (2018), Daniel Hemric (2019) and Chase Briscoe (2021) had in their Rookie of the Year seasons the past few years. As he approaches the playoffs, Cindric is beginning to track down not only Custer's 2020, but also Chase Elliott's 2016 season (17 top 10s) and Erik Jones' 2017 season (14 top 10s) among the more decorated rookie seasons in recent memory -- none of which, of course, include the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

Cindric was a very notable gainer in this week's CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, as he moved up three spots to sixth and is now knocking on the door of the top five. Another notable gainer was Corey LaJoie, who went from being unranked all the way up to 23rd after nearly winning Atlanta, and he was joined by Erik Jones (+5) in gaining a major chunk of spots.

With Atlanta providing yet another unpredictable speedway race, there was a great deal of movement throughout the power rankings, particularly to accommodate those who moved up. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost a full eight spots after an engine failure, while other notable losers included the Dillon brothers (both -5), Alex Bowman (-5) and Kyle Busch (-4)

Here's a look at our updated rankings in their entirety: