1 Chase Elliott -- For the first time since 2017, Chase Elliott did not win a road course race this season. But he could have won two had it not been for getting spun on late restarts, which happened to him again at the Charlotte Roval.



2 Denny Hamlin -- The Round of 8 is filled with good racetracks for Denny Hamlin. He's the defending winner at Las Vegas, has three career wins at Homestead and five at Martinsville.



3 Ryan Blaney -- Ryan Blaney has only four more opportunities to win a race this season, but he's still in the championship hunt in the Round of 8. Wouldn't it be something if he won the championship without winning a race?



4 Christopher Bell Combination oval and road courses are a relatively new addition to NASCAR's schedule, and they've been welcome ones for Christopher Bell. Two of his three Cup wins have now come on those types of racetracks.



5 Joey Logano Joey Logano was able to add another playoff point on Sunday by winning Stage 1 from the pole. That's allowed him to enter the Round of 8 second in the playoff standings.



6 William Byron It's somewhat cruelly ironic that William Byron winning his appeal had a negative impact on Hendrick Motorsports. Had Byron's 25-point penalty not been overturned, Kyle Larson would have made the Round of 8 instead of Byron.



7 Chase Briscoe Now in the Round of 8, Chase Briscoe has a shot to win his first Cup title one year after winning Rookie of the Year. That hasn't happened since 1980, when Dale Earnhardt won the first of his seven championships.



8 Tyler Reddick Tyler Reddick continues to show that the playoff field will have to deal with him over the final four races. Reddick led twice for 21 laps at the Roval before finishing eighth.



9 Ross Chastain After hitting the wall both in practice and during the race, Ross Chastain was likely glad to get out of the Roval still in the playoffs. Chastain now moves on to Las Vegas, where he led a race-high 83 laps in March.



10 Austin Cindric It didn't work out, but Austin Cindric was in a position to make the Round of 8 in the closing laps at the Roval. He'll now look to put the finishing touches on an excellent Rookie of the Year campaign.



11 Kyle Larson Kyle Larson now joins the list of defending Cup champions who failed to make the Championship 4 the following year. That last happened in 2020, when Kyle Busch was also eliminated in the Round of 12.



12 Daniel Suarez Daniel Suarez wins the One Tough Customer award for driving almost the entirety of Stage 3 with a car that had no power steering on a road course. It looked and sounded enormously uncomfortable as Suarez's playoff hopes came to an end.



13 Justin Haley Justin Haley followed in the footsteps of teammate AJ Allmendinger, trailing him all day on his way to fifth at the Roval. Haley continues to distinguish himself as a driver to watch for 2023.



14 Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick came very, very close to earning just the third road course win of his career at the Charlotte Roval. His road course wins came at Watkins Glen in 2006 and at Sonoma in 2017.



15 Erik Jones Erik Jones just missed out on another top-10 finish, coming home 11th at the Roval. That'll continue to help Jones improve his average finish from last year (19.7) to this year (16.1) by nearly four full spots



16 Chris Buescher With a sixth-place finish, Chris Buescher earned his 10th top-10 finish of the 2022 season. It's the first time in Buescher's career that he's had 10 or more top 10s in a single season.



17 Michael McDowell Michael McDowell had yet another strong run, but it was spoiled by the chaos that ensued on the two late race restarts. McDowell hit the Turn 1 wall fairly hard, costing him a potential top-10 finish.



18 Bubba Wallace -- Entering this season, Bubba Wallace had never scored a top-10 finish on a road course. He finishes the road courses this year with a fifth at Indy and a seventh at the Charlotte Roval.



19 Kyle Busch The Kyle Busch of old showed up on Sunday, as he was able to strike late in the race and steal a third-place finish -- his best finish since a second-place run at Gateway all the way back in June.



20 Austin Dillon One more top-10 finish after the Roval will give Austin Dillon 10 for the 2022 season. It would be only the second time in his entire career he's earned 10 or more such finishes.



21 Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski wound up 14th at the Charlotte Roval, giving him top-15 finishes in half the road course races this year. More signs of progress for RFK Racing.



22 Cole Custer Cole Custer playing good teammate came at the cost of his own success. Had he been able to get a top-10 finish, it would have given Custer his fourth of the year.



23 Aric Almirola Aric Almirola had a nice recovery from engine issues in qualifying on Saturday, quietly earning a 15th-place finish. It was the sort of performance befitting of a crafty veteran like Almirola.



24 Corey LaJoie I'm going to give Corey LaJoie credit for following through on getting back at Daniel Suarez like he said he would on the radio. Remembering his dad's career, Suarez is lucky there wasn't a No. 00 on his car and his name isn't Buckshot Jones.



25 Martin Truex Jr. Despite suffering damage late in the race, Martin Truex Jr. was able to salvage a respectable finish in 17th. Now it's off to Las Vegas, where Truex contended for the win in March -- a win that could have made his 2022 season completely different.



26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. While he's not known as a road course racer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. managed to have some decent finishes on road courses in 2022. A 19th-place finish at the Roval made it two top 15s and four top 20s.



27 Harrison Burton Sunday was a good day for Harrison Burton no matter what -- it was his 22nd birthday. He earned a bit of a present on-track by finishing second in Stage 2.



28 Ty Dillon -- Ty Dillon came very close to just his second top 10 of the year, but it wasn't to be. Dillon was running 10th on the penultimate restart, but he spun out and finished 25th.



29 Todd Gilliland After a seventh at Talladega and some strong runs on road courses, the Charlotte Roval ended up being a letdown for Todd Gilliland. Gilliland ended up a lap down in 30th.

