1 Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin's four wins in the Busch Clash now give him sole possession for the second-most all-time in the event. Hamlin is now second only to Dale Earnhardt, who won the Clash six times between 1980 and 1995.



2 Ryan Blaney The way Ryan Blaney went from having to take a provisional to make the main event to having an opportunity to win the Clash in overtime is indicative of a championship driver and a championship race team. Things looked uncertain after qualifying, but Blaney hasn't missed a beat over the offseason.



3 Kyle Larson I can also say the same things about Kyle Larson, last year's championship runner-up, that I just did about Blaney. Larson was a factor at the front all night in the Clash and finished fifth.



4 Joey Logano The post-Clash focus on Joey Logano will center around his post-race argument with Ty Gibbs, but the bigger takeaway should be how Logano had a fast and potentially race-winning car. That matters after the two-time Cup champ had a down year in 2023.



5 Ty Gibbs The poetic thing about Ty Gibbs getting passed for the win by Denny Hamlin was that Gibbs was very close to matching an accomplishment Hamlin had. Before he ever won a points race, Hamlin's first victory of any kind came in the Clash back in 2006.



6 Kyle Busch Kyle Busch was strong throughout the night at the Clash on his way to a second-place finish, which bodes well for a return to form for him in 2024. Busch had a strong first half of 2023, but tailed off in the second half before becoming an afterthought following his playoff elimination.



7 William Byron A top-10 finish in the Clash marks a solid start to 2024 for William Byron. He'll move on to the Daytona 500 next, which he had a chance at winning last year before the whole race got turned on its head in overtime.



8 Alex Bowman Make note of the way Alex Bowman ran in the Clash. After spending much of the 2023 season recovering from a back injury, Bowman finished sixth and looked much more like the driver he was pre-injury.



9 Martin Truex Jr. There's going to be a lot of focus come Speedweeks on Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, but Martin Truex Jr. has never won the Daytona 500 either. Truex is 0-for-19 in the 500, including 2016 when he was on the wrong end of the closest finish in the race's history.



10 Brad Keselowski Third time's a charm! After failing to make the main event in the Clash the past two years, Brad Keselowski finally qualified for the 150-lap feature and finished eighth for his troubles.



11 Chase Briscoe At the very least, Chase Briscoe and his team seem to have something figured out on short tracks. After a top-five run at Martinsville last fall, Briscoe started his 2024 by finishing seventh in the Clash.



12 Christopher Bell The sudden change in qualifying formats made things difficult on everyone, but Christopher Bell failing to qualify for the main event had to be the shock of the day at the Clash. Bell loaded up and headed home early despite having been a Championship 4 driver each of the past two seasons.



13 Bubba Wallace If you watch the finish closely, you'll notice that Bubba Wallace straight up peaces out after getting spun in the final corner and drives up into the tunnel back towards the garage area. He was credited with finishing 12th anyway.



14 Tyler Reddick Lost in the Joey Logano-Ty Gibbs spat was an incident after the checkered flag between Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain. After getting into Chastain in the final corner, Reddick got it back from Chastain and got put in the fence in Turn 1 on the cooldown lap.



15 Ross Chastain Speaking of which, it felt like Ross Chastain was much more on defense than he ever was on offense during the Clash. Chastain got used up quite a bit and was spun out several times before finishing 15th.



16 Chris Buescher In the same vein as Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher was also a shock DNQ for the Clash main event. For Buescher, it was a rather inauspicious start to 2024 after making it to the Round of 8 in 2023.



17 Ryan Preece Another successful Clash this year for Ryan Preece. After leading late in last year's Clash before a mechanical failure took him out of it, Preece came back this year and just missed out on a top 10 in 11th.



18 Chase Elliott There's more than plenty of time to ascertain whether Chase Elliott is "back" this year. But it certainly would have helped to not have a DNF in the Clash, which is what Elliott was left with following a suspension failure.



19 Daniel Suarez Despite not making the main event in the Clash, Saturday turned into a great day for Daniel Suarez. Suarez won the NASCAR Mexico Series race in front of a partisan and adoring crowd, his 11th career victory in the series and his first since Aguascalientes back in 2014.



20 John Hunter Nemechek John Hunter Nemechek ended up carrying the torch for Legacy Motor Club, making the Clash main event and recovering from a mid-race spin to finish 13th. Not a bad start to the year at all.



21 Justin Haley The way Justin Haley ran in his first outing with Rick Ware Racing has to make everyone involved feel good about their decision to join forces. Haley qualified 10th and looked to be on his way to an easy top-15 finish before late-race motor troubles forced an early end to his night.



22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. If you're a Ricky Stenhouse fan, you have to appreciate how he wasn't taking any guff from anyone during the Clash. Despite it being a non-points race, Stenhouse was hot under the collar enough to confront John Hunter Nemechek during the halftime break and then retaliate against Michael McDowell for divebombing him.



23 Corey LaJoie It was hard to tell from the Clash whether Spire Motorsports is a significantly stronger race team now than they it was a year ago. Corey LaJoie made the main event, but his teammates Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith failed to qualify, and LaJoie only managed a 17th-place finish.



24 Michael McDowell Speaking of the run-in between Stenhouse and McDowell, I will say that I'm glad for Stenhouse's sake that things calmed down between them before the end of the race. The 6-foot-2 McDowell isn't exactly the sort of guy I want to try my luck against.



25 Noah Gragson Despite making the Clash main event, Noah Gragson and his team showed that they have a long way to go to be competitive. Gragson's car was a clunker the whole night and he finished three laps down in 20th.



26 Todd Gilliland I'm not a believer in the process being more important than the results, but I will say Todd Gilliland's performance in the Clash should matter much more than the outcome. Gilliland impressed with a fast lap in qualifying, but his main event came to an early end after a brake failure sent him into the wall.



27 Erik Jones Erik Jones was among the surprise DNQs for the Clash, giving him and the No. 43 team an early setback to try and shake off before the Daytona 500. What made it extra disappointing was that Jones is a past Clash winner, having won the event in 2020.



28 Austin Dillon Austin Dillon failing to qualify for the Clash main event was a shock given that he had been among the best performers in the race's first two years at the Coliseum. Prior to his DNQ, Dillon had boasted finishes of third and second in the L.A. Clash.



29 Josh Berry The only real takeaway from Josh Berry's Clash is that it'll take some time to get used to seeing the SHR No. 4 without Kevin Harvick in it. His team apparently has a way to go adjusting to a post-Harvick world as well, as Berry was not fast enough to make the main event.

