1 Ross Chastain -- Despite crashing in overtime, Ross Chastain led a race-high 153 laps in the Coke 600. He now has 426 laps led on the season.



2 Kyle Busch Though his teammate ended up getting the Spin 'n Win designation instead of him, Kyle Busch now has four top five finishes in the last six races and two top threes in a row.



3 Chase Elliott After leading the Coke 600 four times for 86 laps, Chase Elliott looked like he might be okay after a spin off Turn 4. Unfortunately the toe link was broken on his car, and the DVP clock ran out before his team could get it fixed.



4 William Byron -- William Byron got taken out just shy of the halfway point at Charlotte, giving him his third DNF of the 2022 season. It was the first time he'd failed to finish since two DNFs to open the year.



5 Christopher Bell During May, Christopher Bell had an average finish of fifth and scored four finishes of sixth or better. He can only hope June is just as good or better.



6 Kyle Larson Per NASCAR, Kyle Larson made 197 passes during the Coke 600, by far the most of any driver. It almost ended in victory, as Larson was the leader before overtime.



7 Alex Bowman Little was seen or heard of from Alex Bowman during the Coke 600, as he lagged behind his three other Hendrick teammates. But he avoided trouble all day and was rewarded with a top 10 finish.



8 Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney spent much of the first half of the Coke 600 in the top 10, but he didn't spend the second half on-track at all. Blaney spun in front of traffic on a restart, collecting a dozen other cars in the process.



9 Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick ended up in the wall during the second half of the Coke 600 after getting into a tiff with Ricky Stenhouse. Despite that, Harvick would make his way to the front at the end and finish third.



10 Denny Hamlin Turnarounds happen fast in the playoff era of NASCAR racing. With his second win of the season, Hamlin now sits third on the playoff grid.



11 Martin Truex Jr. Despite being caught in the last big pileup, Martin Truex was able to make the most of what was left of his car. He ended up finishing 12th.



12 Joey Logano -- Joey Logano was on his way to a Top 5 finish in the Coke 600, but he wasn't able to make it through the big pileup in overtime. Logano got clipped and took a hard driver's side shot into the outside wall.



13 Chase Briscoe After not being able to make it stick at either Bristol or Charlotte, Chase Briscoe needs to touch up on his slidejobs. The good news is, he recovered to finish fourth and now has a new career-high for top 10 finishes in a season.



14 Austin Dillon If Austin Dillon could have been able to wrap the bottom in Turns 3 and 4, he might have won his second Coca-Cola 600. Instead, he got hooked into the outside wall coming to the white flag and was left with another missed opportunity to win a race.



15 Tyler Reddick Tyler Reddick led 19 laps in the second half of the Coke 600, then had a left rear tire go down before recovering to finish sixth. Eventually, everything is going to go Reddick's way and he's going to win a race.



16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. With four-straight top 10 finishes in the month of May, Ricky Stenhouse has posted a new career-high for consecutive top 10 finish. His five top 10 finishes are now the most he's scored in a season since 2018.



17 Daniel Suarez Midway through the Coca-Cola 600, it looked as though Daniel Suarez had the absolute fastest car. Pit road miscues prevented him from capitalizing on it before his big wreck with Chris Buescher.



18 Kurt Busch Kurt Busch about looked like Chuck Bown did in the 1994 Winston Open, as he momentarily climbed up on top of Ryan Blaney's car during the big pileup in Turn 2. Busch now has three DNFs due to crashes in the last six races.



19 Bubba Wallace Early in the Coke 600, Bubba Wallace led a lap and looked like he had a car capable of winning. But after spinning in the big crash in Turn 2, a botched tire conservation strategy led to a technicality being triggered in the damaged vehicle policy, putting Wallace out of the race after he did not meet minimum speed.



20 Erik Jones At one point, Erik Jones ended up pounding the outside wall after Aric Almirola got sent up and into him. But Jones' No. 43 took the punch and rolled with it, and he would finish 14th.



21 Michael McDowell Michael McDowell both qualified and finished in the top 10, giving him his fifth such finish of the 2022 season. That matches his career-high, which he set just last year.



22 Cole Custer At least they knew Cole Custer was there: Custer ran in the top 5 during the second half of the Coke 600, but he got taken out in the last big crash and did not get the finish he deserved.



23 Ty Dillon Ty Dillon was one of the very few cars in the field to not have some sort of issue during the Coca-Cola 600. That had him in the top 10 on the final restart, but he couldn't hang on and had to settle for 13th.



24 Justin Haley Justin Haley's third-place at Darlington suddenly feels a long way away: Haley dropped out of the Coke 600 with engine failure, marking his second straight DNF due to mechanical problems.



25 Aric Almirola Considering what happened to other drivers in the field, Aric Almirola's Coke 600 could have been much worse. But it also could have been much better -- Almirola ended up a lap down in 17th.



26 Austin Cindric Austin Cindric qualified sixth and had a fast car early in the Coca-Cola 600, but a cut tire sent him hard into the wall and out of the race early. It was a tough break for Cindric after a strong run in the All-Star Race the week prior.



27 Chris Buescher Here's one for Team Turf: Had Chris Buescher rolled his car in grass, it would have ripped the car to shreds. Instead, the turf made it just a lazy tumble, and his car might be salvageable for RFK Racing to try and repair.



28 Harrison Burton Despite getting caught in the big wreck in Turn 2, Harrison Burton persevered and ended up getting his best career finish in 11th. A nice result for the second-generation Cup rookie to hang his hat on.



29 Brad Keselowski After spinning in qualifying, Brad Keselowski ended up piling into Ryan Blaney and finishing 30th. He now has two DNFs due to crashes in the last three races.

