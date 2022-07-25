Where do I even begin with this one?
Before I even started working on this week's power rankings, I had one major variable to consider in that Kurt Busch was forced to miss Sunday's race at Pocono after a hard crash in qualifying left him with concussion-like symptoms. That was no big deal -- Chris Buescher missed Gateway due to illness, after all, so I could either harshly penalize Busch in the power rankings for missing a race, or consider his body of work all season as well as his performance on Saturday prior to his crash. So, when I started to write the newest CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, things were still fairly straightforward.
It was business as usual, and I was right in the middle of writing the blurb about Ryan Blaney's tough outing and eventual DNF. Then, it happened: After I placed Denny Hamlin fourth following his Pocono win and Kyle Busch seventh after a second-place finish, both drivers were disqualified for failing post-race tech inspection.
Though I could very easily have punished both drivers for being credited with 35th- and 36th-place finishes, respectively, I ultimately decided to focus more on the outcome of Sunday's race itself rather than strictly what the official results say. So, I've allowed both Hamlin and Busch to keep the spots I gave them, meaning that both have moved up in this week's power rankings.
Hamlin gained four full spots, joining Alex Bowman (+4) in being the biggest movers in the right direction this week. Quite a few drivers moved up three spots in the rankings, including Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon. Kurt Busch lost five full spots after having to sit out Sunday, while Austin Cindric ended up joining him in being the biggest loser in this week's rankings.
Here's a look at our updated rankings in their entirety:
|Rank
|Driver
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Chase Elliott
|--
|Sometimes, the winning move is to do nothing at all. After being awarded the win post-race, Chase Elliott became the first driver in the modern era of NASCAR to ever win a race in which he did not lead a single lap.
|2
|Ross Chastain
|--
|Lost in the aftermath of Ross Chastain getting paid out by Denny Hamlin was that Pocono marked one of Chastain's best opportunities to win his third race of the year. Chastain led 16 laps on Sunday after leading just 32 since the start of June.
|3
|Kyle Larson
|Although he had some good results, Kyle Larson didn't lead a single lap during crew chief Cliff Daniels' four-race suspension. With Daniels back atop the pit box, Larson led 18 laps at Pocono before finishing fifth.
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|Denny Hamlin being disqualified post-race cost him two major accomplishments. Not only did it cost him the title of winningest driver in Pocono history, but he is also no longer tied with Tony Stewart for 15th on the all-time wins list.
|5
|Christopher Bell
|--
|Christopher Bell followed up on his New Hampshire win with another great outing at Pocono, finishing fourth. Seventh in points among playoff drivers, Bell is now virtually assured a spot in the postseason.
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|After leading 172 laps at New Hampshire, only two laps led for Martin Truex Jr. at Pocono was something of a disappointment. But considering a top 10 allowed him to pad his point total over the cutoff line, Sunday was hardly a bad day for the 2017 Cup champ.
|7
|Kyle Busch
|Sunday at Pocono marked as much of a vintage Kyle Busch performance as we've seen in some time, as he led three times for a race-high 63 laps. The problem was Busch's car was deemed illegal and failed post-race tech.
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|Daniel Suarez's 200th Cup start came in style, as he finished third to set a new career-high in top-five finishes. Suarez has five this season, breaking his previous best of four in 2019.
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|A cut tire took Ryan Blaney out of a potential top-five run, and things got worse from there. Blaney crashed hard with 23 laps to go, giving him his first DNF since the Coca-Cola 600.
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick was an innocent bystander when Ross Chastain got run into the wall, as Chastain came into Harvick's path and took him out of a potential top-five run. The fact that Denny Hamlin got DQ'd afterwards just makes it worse for the No. 4 team.
|11
|William Byron
|William Byron scored a top-12 finish for the second week in a row, finishing 12th at Pocono. It's a step in the right direction, but Byron's going to need a little more than that to get back to his springtime form.
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|Tyler Reddick was firmly in enemy territory on Sunday, as he was driving a car sponsored by Sheetz in an area that's decisively Wawa territory. Perhaps to the chagrin of the most hardcore Quaker Staters, Reddick's Sheetz car finished second.
|13
|Joey Logano
|--
|It was a tough day for Team Penske as a whole, with Joey Logano faring the best of any of the Captain's drivers. Logano tried some alternate strategies, but they didn't pay dividends on his way to a 20th-place finish.
|14
|Erik Jones
|After being awarded a ninth-place finish, Erik Jones scored his seventh top-10 finish of the season, exceeding the total he had in all of 2021. Jones also led 11 laps on Sunday.
|15
|Michael McDowell
|After Denny Hamlin's disqualification, Michael McDowell jumped up to 20th in points and is now just one point behind Austin Dillon for 19th. McDowell's efforts were greatly aided by a sixth-place finish at Pocono.
|16
|Austin Cindric
|I'm starting to feel like I jinxed Austin Cindric after talking him up so much after Atlanta. Cindric crashed early at Pocono and finished many laps down in 31st.
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|It's happening again: After Chris Buescher scored three straight 15th-place finishes in the springtime, Chase Briscoe now has two straight 15th-place finishes in the summer. Watch what happens next week at Indy.
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|In an oddly poetic coincidence, Bubba Wallace had a rookie teammate making his Cup debut subbing for an injured driver at Pocono on Sunday -- just like Wallace was in 2017, when he made his Cup debut at Pocono subbing for an injured Aric Almirola.
|19
|Kurt Busch
|Although Kurt Busch missed Pocono due to injury, he'll stay in the power rankings thanks to the strength of his season and the fact that he actually qualified his car. Ty Gibbs had a respectable debut as Busch's substitute driver, finishing 16th.
|20
|Alex Bowman
|Alex Bowman came ever so close to snapping his top 10 drought, finishing 11th at Pocono. That finish marked Bowman's best since his last top 10 at the Coke 600 in May.
|21
|Chris Buescher
|Chris Buescher qualified fifth at Pocono and was on his way to a solid run when he spun off Turn 3 during a cycle of green flag stops. With no caution coming out, Buescher lost two laps limping back to pit road and finished a disappointing 29th.
|22
|Justin Haley
|Justin Haley has been fairly consistent since the off-week, but not in the way he'd like to be. A 21st at Pocono marked Haley's fourth finish between 20th and 24th in the last five races.
|23
|Aric Almirola
|For obvious reasons, NASCAR frowns upon a driver going the wrong way down pit road. But the ends justified the means, as Almirola was able to quickly get his flat tires replaced after a spin and recover to finish 13th.
|24
|Austin Dillon
|Austin Dillon finally got a good run to stop the bleeding. Dillon finished 10th at Pocono, giving him his first top 10 since back at Darlington in May.
|25
|Brad Keselowski
|Brad Keselowski is continuing to show signs of life in the second half of the season. A 14th-place finish gave Keselowski consecutive top-15 finishes for the first time since April.
|26
|Cole Custer
|Cole Custer needed the caution for Ryan Blaney's crash to come just a little bit sooner than it did. Custer used an alternate pit strategy to move into the top 10, but he peeled off to the pits shortly before Blaney's issues. Custer would finish 19th.
|27
|Harrison Burton
|For the fourth week in a row, Harrison Burton took advantage of strategy to lead a handful of laps in a Cup race. This time, Burton parlayed that into being the top-finishing rookie on the day, taking advantage of Austin Cindric's troubles.
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|--
|Though he continues to look for his first top 15 since May, things could be much worse for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. An 18th-place finish at Pocono marked his third top 20 in the last five races.
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|While the memory of Corey LaJoie's near-win at Atlanta is still fresh, a 19th-place finish at Pocono actually marked his best finish since the same result at Kansas in May. Stacking Pennies once again.
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|Here's something to chew on: Todd Gilliland has been remarkably consistent as of late, as a 25th-place finish at Pocono marked his third such finish in the last four races.