1 Joey Logano By winning the pole, Joey Logano became the first driver to sweep Darlington poles in one season since Sterling Marlin in 1992. Logano's finishes from the pole (1st, 4th) far exceeded Marlin's (22nd, 28th)



2 Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin deserves a lot of credit for the way he drove the final corner. He could have pulled a divebomb in and potentially wrecked Erik Jones, but he instead raced Jones clean -- even if it meant finishing second.



3 Chase Elliott After only recording one DNF through the first 25 races, Chase Elliott has now crashed out of two races in a row. It's too early to call that a pattern, but...



4 Tyler Reddick The Lady in Black has taken a shine to Tyler Reddick. Darlington is a track that suits his driving style, and it paid off for him this season with finishes of second and third in the track's two dates.



5 Christopher Bell Speaking of good finishes at Darlington, Christopher Bell enjoyed a successful season there as well. Bell followed up a sixth-place finish in May with a fifth-place Southern 500 run.



6 Kyle Larson Way for Kyle Larson to hang in there. The defending Cup champ lost four laps early in the race due to a motor issue, but he eventually made those four laps back up and salvaged his Southern 500 with a 12th-place finish.



7 Kyle Busch What made Kyle Busch's engine failure especially gut-wrenching was that the Southern 500 was his most dominant race in quite awhile. Busch's 155 laps led were his most since the Bristol Night Race in 2020.



8 Ryan Blaney Execution on pit road matters: Ryan Blaney's team suspected they left a wheel loose on their final stop, which caused Blaney to have to pit again under yellow and cost him something better than a 13th place finish.



9 Martin Truex Jr. Maybe Martin Truex's late-race dominance is a sign that his first win of 2022 is coming, but it's hard to feel that way after his engine let go while leading. It just hasn't been his year in that regard.



10 Erik Jones Somewhere along the way, Erik Jones charmed The Lady in Black. He is now one of just 17 drivers in the race's long history to win the Southern 500 more than once.



11 William Byron William Byron led 50 laps at Darlington, won a stage, and scored his first top 10 finish since June. If that's a sign that Byron's working back towards his springtime form, the playoff field better look out.



12 Daniel Suarez Daniel Suarez made an admirable run from a penalty at the start of the race, but they didn't have much to show for it in 18th. Suarez, for his part, expressed frustration with Christopher Bell in post-race after the two made contact.



13 Kevin Harvick Through no fault of his own, Kevin Harvick ended up with his sixth DNF of the 2022 season. That ties his career-high for DNFs, which he set 20 years ago in his second Cup season in 2002.



14 Ross Chastain Ross Chastain started to look like his early season self at Darlington until a mid-race suspension glitch mired him many laps down. Chastain has been in Power Rankings freefall over the past several weeks.



15 Austin Cindric A 16th place finish in your first Southern 500 should be good, but it isn't good enough for Austin Cindric. He's currently the first driver below the cutoff line for the Round of 12.



16 Alex Bowman Very quietly, Alex Bowman scored a top 10 finish at Darlington, giving him an average finish of 13.4 in the past five races. With Bowman in the playoffs, this current stretch has come at the right time.



17 Michael McDowell It feels like Michael McDowell has become a legitimate threat for top 10s at every track on the schedule. A sixth-place finish in the Southern 500 marked McDowell's 11th of the 2022 season.



18 Bubba Wallace It's not often that a driver and team of Bubba Wallace's caliber changes numbers midseason, but it's happened before. Geoff Bodine going from No. 11 to No. 97 for a pair of races in 1991 comes to mind.



19 Austin Dillon Darlington wasn't the way that Austin Dillon wanted to follow up his Daytona triumph. Dillon struggled with his car all race and was never a factor on his way to 17th.



20 Cole Custer With a 14th place run, Cole Custer earned his third-straight finish of 16th or better. There's a way to go before we're back in Stone Cole Custer territory, but it's something.



21 Brad Keselowski A seventh-place finish for Brad Keselowski marked just his fourth top 10 finish of the 2022 season. That's as many as he had in 2009, when he ran part-time in Cup and was a full-time rising star in the Xfinity Series.



22 Aric Almirola Late in the Southern 500, Aric Almirola found himself as a lapped car on the bottom of three-wide as Kyle Busch took the lead. The next thing anyone knew, Almirola finished on the lead lap in 11th.



23 Justin Haley A 19th place finish at Darlington marked the fourth time in the last six races that Justin Haley has finished anywhere from 17th to 19th. Consistent to the point of being comical.



24 Chris Buescher A 26th place finish in the Southern 500 was a disappointing one for Chris Buescher. It marked his worst result in a race he finished outright since a 29th place run at Pocono.



25 Chase Briscoe It was the wrong kind of Chase and Chase Show in Turn 1. Chase Briscoe was collected in Chase Elliott's crash, and he would end up limping home in 27th.



26 Ty Dillon With Erik Jones getting the No. 43 a win, Ty Dillon is next up: A Petty-owned No. 42 has not won a race since Marvin Panch in the 1966 World 600 at Charlotte.



27 Corey LaJoie Corey LaJoie's ability behind the wheel shines through at tracks like Darlington. He's had strong runs in the Southern 500 two years in a row, but mechanical gremlins prevented him from getting a better finish than 24th this year.



28 Harrison Burton Harrison Burton is back in the Power Rankings after a 21st place finish at Darlington. One of these days, it'd be really fun to see the No. 21 and No. 43 race for the lead like back in the Petty-Pearson days.



29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made 164 laps in the Southern 500 before knocking the wall down at the exit of Turn 2, ending his night. And he didn't even bring out a caution for his troubles.

