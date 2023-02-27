1 Kyle Busch Kyle Busch's Fontana win enhances not only his own legacy, but also his family's. Kyle and Kurt Busch are now the winningest pair of brothers in NASCAR history.



2 Ross Chastain Ross Chastain led a race-high 91 of 200 laps at Fontana, which marks the most he's led in a single race since he led 153 in last year's Coca-Cola 600. He's also won three out of four Stages in 2023.



3 Joey Logano Joey Logano was a fixture in the top five throughout the afternoon in Fontana, which had to make the end result somewhat disappointing. Logano ended up finishing 10th.



4 Brad Keselowski After not scoring a single top 10 finish after Daytona until June of last year, Brad Keselowski came out of the gate in Fontana with a seventh place finish. The arrow continues to trend upward for RFK Racing.



5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had some good results to start seasons in the past, but this is the strongest he's ever had. A 12th place run at Fontana was a nice followup to his Daytona 500 win.



6 Daniel Suarez Daniel Suarez spent the afternoon shadowing his Trackhouse Racing teammate, bringing home a fourth place finish. This is the first time in his Cup career that Suarez has opened a season with consecutive top 10 finishes.



7 Alex Bowman -- Alex Bowman is leading the way for Hendrick Motorsports to start 2023. After a fifth place run at Daytona, Bowman led 17 laps at Fontana and finished eighth.



8 Martin Truex Jr. -- Martin Truex Jr.'s afternoon could very well have ended when he incurred a two-lap penalty for losing a wheel. But Truex stayed in the game, got his laps back, and battled back for an 11th place finish.



9 Chris Buescher Just outside the top 10 in 13th was Chris Buescher, who followed up a strong showing in the Daytona 500 with his second-straight top 15 to start the year.



10 Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin led three times for 11 laps at Fontana before finishing sixth. He's now led laps in both Cup races this season.



11 Kevin Harvick One of the first major breakthroughs of Kevin Harvick's career came in 1998 when he won a Winston West race at Fontana. The Bakersfield native closed his career at the track with a fifth-place run on Sunday.



12 Chase Elliott Chase Elliott's car came to life over the final 50 laps at Fontana, as he would make his way through the top five and end up finishing second. A nice bounceback for Elliott after crashing out of the Daytona 500.



13 Corey LaJoie Corey LaJoie ran up inside the top 15 virtually the entire afternoon in Fontana, bettering his Daytona finish with a 14th place run. Don't be surprised if this begins a trend and we see LaJoie at the front more often.



14 Christopher Bell Christopher Bell started first in Fontana, but it won't count toward his season pole total since qualifying was rained out. To make matters worse, he left Fontana with a wrecked racecar.



15 Austin Dillon Kyle Busch may prove to be the rising tide that lifts all ships at RCR. After nearly pushing Busch to a Daytona 500 win, Austin Dillon got his first top 10 of the season in ninth.



16 Ryan Blaney Another week, another race where Ryan Blaney had to battle back from crash damage. This time, it proved to be too much as Blaney limped home four laps down in 26th.



17 Kyle Larson Kyle Larson's day went south almost immediately when an electrical issue caused his engine to go sour, putting him behind the wall and putting him many laps down. A rough start to 2023 for the 2021 Cup champ.



18 William Byron William Byron ran up inside the top five at Fontana and was strong at the front of the field for the second week in a row. But he hit the wall late in the race, relegating him to 25th at the checkered flag.



19 Bubba Wallace Bubba Wallace has had two strong runs to start the year, but with little to show for it. This time, Wallace ran up as high as the top five before his engine overheated and knocked him out of the race.



20 A.J. Allmendinger AJ Allmendinger was the victim of one of them racin' deals, as they say. Ryan Blaney knocked Corey LaJoie into Allmendinger, and Allmendinger got knocked into the wall in a real humdinger.



21 Harrison Burton Harrison Burton's team has gotten him to the front during the final cycle of pit stops in both races so far this year. This week, Burton pitting slightly off-sequence from the rest of the field paid off with a 15th place finish.



22 Aric Almirola Aric Almirola ended up with another torn up racecar, this time without the sort of strong run he had at Daytona. Almirola ended up climbing over another car in the big wreck on the frontstretch and finished 35th.



23 Ty Gibbs There hasn't been much subtle about Ty Gibbs' quick rise up to Cup from 2021 onwards. But very quietly, Gibbs finished 16th at Fontana and was the highest finishing rookie.



24 Todd Gilliland Though Michael McDowell would lead several laps on strategy, Todd Gilliland would end up leading the charge for Front Row Motorsports in Fontana. Gilliland was the best finishing FRM car in 17th.



25 Erik Jones Erik Jones didn't have nearly as strong a run at Fontana as he did in 2022, when he had one of the fastest cars and finished third. But he kept his nose clean all day and came home 19th.



26 Noah Gragson -- Noah Gragson checked off a professional milestone on Sunday, as he led a lap for the very first time in his Cup career. That mid-race flash would be tempered with a meager 22nd place finish.



27 Chase Briscoe With as bad as his car was running early in the race, it's remarkable that Chase Briscoe was able to make enough of a recovery to salvage a decent finish. Briscoe came home 20th, the last car on the lead lap.



28 Michael McDowell Credit to new crew chief Travis Peterson for putting Michael McDowell in a position to succeed. McDowell's late race strategy would end up being a net positive that left him with six laps led and an 18th place finish.



29 Justin Haley Justin Haley got his nose beat in during that 10-car pileup on the frontstretch, but his Kaulig Racing team was able to keep his car running well enough to salvage their day. Haley finished one lap down in 21st.

