1 Kyle Larson Prior to winning at Martinsville, Kyle Larson was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in large part thanks to his historically dominant championship season in 2021. Quite the honor for a still active Cup driver with a lot more races still to win.



2 Christopher Bell Sunday at Martinsville was the first time all season in which Christopher Bell didn't have a great finish in a race that he completed. Bell just missed out on a top 15 and finished 16th, the only time he's finished worst than sixth in any race he hasn't had a DNF in this year.



3 Tyler Reddick Circumstances in the second half at Martinsville worked against Tyler Reddick, who had a very fast car all weekend. Reddick finished top five in both stages at Martinsville, but he got buried in traffic and finished 22nd.



4 William Byron It was very, very surprising to see William Byron not make much of a difference at Martinsville considering his season to date and abilities on short tracks. Byron had only a single stage point the entire day and finished 23rd.



5 Alex Bowman -- Alex Bowman has spent the 2023 season stockpiling top 10s, and he just missed out on another one with an 11th-place finish at Martinsville. With crew chief Blake Harris' return from suspension, it'll be interesting to see if Bowman can take his performance up a notch from where it is now.



6 Kevin Harvick -- At Martinsville, Kevin Harvick drove a throwback paint scheme to the ARCA car that he drove for Richard Childress at Talladega in 1999. Harvick returns to Talladega next week, where he earned one of his most thrilling victories in a photo finish over Jamie McMurray in 2010.



7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had four top 10s in the month of May and didn't have another one the entire rest of the season. This year, he's had four top-10 finishes by mid-April.



8 Chase Briscoe Chase Briscoe has had two top-five finishes since breaking his finger, and he joked in post-race that he might need to break another one. He should be careful tempting fate like that, but it's probably nothing a little more velcro won't solve.



9 Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. won three years in a row in the Busch Series race at Talladega from 2004 to 2006, but he's never won on a superspeedway in Cup. He'll try to change that next week and end his long winless streak.



10 Todd Gilliland -- Todd Gilliland ran as high as second at Martinsville and was on his way to yet another top-10 finish when he dropped a cylinder, putting him down on power the rest of the race. But his strong first half of the day will keep him in this week's Power Rankings top 10.



11 Ty Gibbs Ty Gibbs' top 10 streak is over, as he had a relatively nondescript day and finished 18th at Martinsville. The lack of action centered around him was interesting, as Gibbs was involved in major controversies at the end of both Martinsville Xfinity races last year.



12 Joey Logano -- They say that luck is when preparation meets opportunity. And pretty much every racer wants to have enough luck to finish second on a day where they don't run well, like Joey Logano did at Martinsville.



13 Ross Chastain -- Everyone's livers survived a weekend's worth of Hail Melon replays, meaning that Ross Chastain had a very tough act to follow. Chastain led 31 laps on old tires midway through the race, but only had an OK day otherwise in 13th.



14 Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin is one of the best active drivers at Martinsville, making his frustration about the difficulty of passing speak volumes in post-race. Hamlin led 36 laps, but couldn't get any further than fourth late in the race.



15 Bubba Wallace Martinsville has been a favorite of Bubba Wallace's ever since he won twice there in the Truck Series, including his very first NASCAR win back in 2013. Wallace scored his second top 10 of the 2023 season on Sunday, finishing ninth.



16 Ryan Blaney A seventh-place finish at Martinsville gives Ryan Blaney a good springboard to Talladega, where he's won twice in his career and had a chance to win off Turn 4 of last year's fall race. Blaney is still looking to break a winless streak that dates back to another superspeedway, Daytona in August 2021.



17 Michael McDowell Michael McDowell made his Cup debut at Martinsville in 2008 as a 22-year-old fresh out of ARCA who got criticized for being over his head and in the way of veteran drivers. With that memory in mind, it was funny to see McDowell play the part of veteran enforcer on Sunday, trading paint with Ryan Blaney in a dispute over a position.



18 Austin Dillon Another nice finish on a short track for Austin Dillon, who followed up his Bristol run with a 12th-place finish at Martinsville. Now comes a trip to Talladega, where he finished second last spring and where the No. 3 won 10 times with Dale Earnhardt behind the wheel.



19 Kyle Busch When Kyle Busch and his race team have been off in 2023, they've been really, really off. Busch never recovered from an equipment interference penalty and finished 21st at Martinsville.



20 Ryan Preece It's well worth wondering the kind of day Ryan Preece could have had if he hadn't been caught speeding on pit road. Preece won the pole and led the opening 135 laps, shattering his career-best mark for laps led in a single race.



21 Aric Almirola Aric Almirola was the only Stewart-Haas driver who did not lead at Martinsville, but he ran up front all day and finished sixth, his first top 10 since all the way back at Richmond last August.



22 Daniel Suarez Daniel Suarez just missed out on a pole on crew chief Travis Mack's 40th birthday, but it was clear Mack had given his driver a fast car to work with. Suarez ran up front early at Martinsville, but he would later fade to finish 17th.



23 Brad Keselowski The danger of using an alternate strategy during green flag pit stops is that the caution will come out at just the right time to completely ruin everything. But sometimes, giving up on that strategy can have the same effect -- as it did to Brad Keselowski, who was doomed after he came to pit road from the lead just before a caution came out under green.



24 Chris Buescher Sunday at Martinsville was a very Chris Buescher-esque race. He didn't necessarily play a huge part in the race, but he qualified 10th, kept his nose clean, and brought home a solid finish in 14th.



25 Justin Haley Justin Haley probably wishes they could cover Martinsville in dirt just like they did with Bristol. After a sixth-place finish last week, Haley plummeted back to Earth at Martinsville and finished 28th.



26 AJ Allmendinger AJ Allmendinger also had a disappointing day at Martinsville, finishing 27th. But next week marks one of the best opportunities Allmendinger has to get a win outside of a road course -- he's turned into quite the superspeedway racer, as evidenced by his Talladega victory in the Xfinity Series last fall.



27 Corey LaJoie Corey LaJoie had another nice day going at Martinsville, but he would end up bouncing around and backwards through the field. LaJoie finished one lap down in 26th.



28 Austin Cindric Martinsville was a race to forget for Austin Cindric, whose extreme highs and lows in 2023 continue. Cindric had a miserable-handling car from the outset, finishing a full five laps down in 33rd.



29 Harrison Burton Martinsville is a big deal for both Southern Virginia native Harrison Burton and his Southern Virginia team in the Wood Brothers. So it was disappointing for both that Burton got spun on his way to a 29th-place finish.

