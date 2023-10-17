1 Kyle Larson Kyle Larson has been in this position before. In 2021, Larson won the opening race of the Round of 8 at Kansas to secure his spot in the Championship 4. A few weeks later, he was a Cup champion.



2 William Byron Before William Byron developed to the point he has as a driver, he earned the second win of his Cup career at Homestead back in February 2021. A repeat performance would put him in the Championship 4.



3 Christopher Bell This is just me Monday Morning Quarterbacking, but I think Bell would have had a better shot of beating Larson to the finish line if he cut it left. Todd Gilliland was there on the inside, but there was even less room up on the high side where Bell tried to make his move on Larson.



4 Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin has three career victories at Homestead, including 10 years ago when he won the season finale to salvage what was a lost 2013 season. He also won Homestead in 2009 and in 2020.



5 Tyler Reddick As it's one of Tyler Reddick's very best racetracks, Homestead is bound to create a massive swing in whether Reddick has a shot at the Championship 4 or not. Reddick used his mastery of Homestead to win two consecutive Xfinity Series titles in 2018 and 2019.



6 Ryan Blaney It's very rare for NASCAR to go back on a penalty the way they did with Ryan Blaney, but it's hardly unheard of either. Last year in the Truck Series, Matt Crafton had a disqualification of his finish at Darlington reversed after an Appeals Panel determined his truck actually met minimum ride height requirements after all.



7 Chris Buescher Before RFK Racing was even close to sniffing the front of the field consistently, Chris Buescher led 57 laps and won a stage there back in 2021. Keep that in mind as Buescher tries to erase what amounts to the biggest points deficit of any playoff driver.



8 Ross Chastain For as fast as his car ended up becoming, it was surprising Ross Chastain was never able to get to the lead at Las Vegas. Mid-corner handling gremlins thwarted his attempts to take the top spot mid-race, but he still finished fifth.



9 Kyle Busch Homestead has brought out the best in Kyle Busch in the past, as he earned his two Cup titles by winning there in 2015 and 2019. But interestingly, Richard Childress Racing has never won at Homestead since the track was added to the Cup schedule in 1999.



10 Bubba Wallace Next week, Bubba Wallace will race at Homestead for the first time in nearly 31 full months and 966 days. Wallace was suspended by NASCAR for last year's Homestead race, which had been moved from February 2021 back to a fall date in October.



11 Brad Keselowski While Brad Keselowski spent 38 laps out front at Las Vegas, he ended up with a fourth-place finish and his winless streak continues. Keselowski won his Cup championship at Homestead back in 2012, but he's yet to win at that racetrack.



12 Joey Logano Joey Logano just missed out on a top-10 finish at Las Vegas, posting a 12th-place finish following a fifth place at the Roval. The No. 22 team is back to the baseline performance they had before several poor finishes starting with Logano's elimination from the playoffs at Bristol. Logano's lone Homestead win in 2018 earned him the first of his two Cup Series championships.



13 Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. finally got off the schneid at Las Vegas, posting his first top-10 finish in two months. That's a problem for the rest of the field because Truex is coming back to Homestead one year after he was in position to win late before being spun out on pit road.



14 Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick's crowning achievement in NASCAR came in 2014, when he won the championship race at Homestead to earn the lone title of his Cup career. This Sunday, Harvick's No. 4 will adorn the same Budweiser paint scheme he drove to the title a decade ago.



15 Chase Elliott NASCAR's procedure in calling penalties for restart violations amounts to what's effectively a judgment call as to whether a driver was laying back trying to gain forward momentum. So it certainly speaks volumes to the rest of the field that they're willing to call it on Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver, even though it doomed his race at Las Vegas.



16 Daniel Suarez -- Much like they did at Nashville, Daniel Suarez's No. 99 team responded well to crashing in practice and having to go to a backup car. Suarez salvaged his team's weekend by earning a 15th-place finish.



17 AJ Allmendinger -- However you can get it, AJ Allmendinger's radio is always a must-listen on race weekends. I tuned in after Allmendinger's restart violation penalty for that exact reason, and the language used on the No. 16 radio after that call was about what I expected to hear.



18 Alex Bowman After crashing out at Las Vegas, Alex Bowman only has three more opportunities to avert a winless 2023 season, which would be his first without a victory since 2018. Of the three remaining tracks, Bowman has only won at Martinsville.



19 Corey LaJoie Come 2024, Corey LaJoie is going to level up as a team leader and lynchpin at Spire Motorsports. He'll be the senior driver on a three-car team, with both of his teammates -- Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith -- running for Cup Rookie of the Year.



20 Michael McDowell A 10th-place finish at Homestead in 2016 -- driving a second car for Leavine Family Racing -- was only the fourth top 10 of Michael McDowell's career and significant ammunition for those who believed he had what it took to be competitive as a Cup driver. Since then he's had two wins, nine top fives, and 32 top 10s in his late-blooming career.



21 Aric Almirola Late in the 2023 season, Aric Almirola has settled into running and finishing in the range of 14th to 18th spot. He's had six finishes in that range in his last seven races.



22 Ryan Preece When I glanced down the running order at one point, I believe I saw Ryan Preece up inside the top 20 and headed for perhaps another nice day. Given that, it was a little disappointing to see Preece end 24th, his worst finish since the Southern 500 at Darlington.



23 Ty Gibbs Richard Petty once said something to the effect that the reason he liked to run the high side of a racetrack was because if something went wrong, he'd have less distance to go to the wall and it would hurt less. Ty Gibbs learned that lesson at Las Vegas, as his running the high side when a right front wheel failed spared him of a much bigger accident.



24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Just when he got to the verge of his best statistical season ever, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a flat last three races. A 25th-place run at Las Vegas marked Stenhouse's third-straight finish of 22nd or worse.



25 Justin Haley The Kaulig Racing cars finished right together at Las Vegas, with Justin Haley finishing just behind AJ Allmendinger in 22nd. Haley had a nice 15th-place qualifying effort at Homestead last year, but he couldn't back it up on race day and finished 28th.



26 Harrison Burton Very quietly, Harrison Burton enjoyed a nice run at Las Vegas by earning a 20th-place finish. Burton ran 20th in his lone Cup start at Homestead last year, and he's also won an Xfinity Series race at that speedway.



27 Austin Dillon Austin Dillon enjoyed a return to normalcy on pit road at Las Vegas, as his usual pit crew was returned to him after being loaned out to Kyle Busch for his playoff run. Dillon would finish 18th, following up on a top-15 run at the Charlotte Roval.



28 Erik Jones At the end of the 2017 season, Joe Gibbs Racing gave Matt Kenseth the "too old, too expensive" treatment and replaced him with Erik Jones. Now, next year, who else is going to be Jones' competition advisor at Legacy Motor Club but Kenseth. Funny how that works.



29 Todd Gilliland Todd Gilliland deserves credit for the way he handled the final lap at Las Vegas: He chose a line, stuck to it, and let the leaders race it out for the win without interfering in what was ultimately an exciting finish.

