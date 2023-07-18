1 Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex's win at New Hampshire gave him the sixth season of his career where he's had three or more wins. In all but one of those seasons (2016), Truex ended up in the Championship 4.



2 William Byron William Byron led laps early at New Hampshire, but his car was never quite right after contact on pit road and he would slide back to 24th by the finish. That cost him the regular season points lead, as he's now 17 points back of Truex.



3 Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin's seventh-place finish at New Hampshire came wedged right in between the two 23XI cars, with Tyler Reddick finishing sixth and Bubba Wallace finishing eighth. That'll make for a happy driver and a happy car owner behind the wheel of the No. 11.



4 Christopher Bell -- Christopher Bell won the pole at New Hampshire and had one of the fastest cars, but multiple issues on pit road cost him track position that he could never make up before driver error sent him into the Turn 3 wall late in the race. 29th place at the checkered flag marked Bell's worst finish at one of his best tracks.



5 Joey Logano Maybe Martin Truex Jr. was just taking it easy over the final laps, but it sure looked like Joey Logano mounted a charge over the final two laps. He ran out of time to challenge for the win, but a second-place run made for a solid New England homecoming for the Middletown, Conn. native.



6 Brad Keselowski Way back in 2011, brothers Brad and Brian Keselowski worked together in their Duel race at Daytona to get the family car qualified for Brian's first and only Daytona 500. The two paired up again in New Hampshire, this time with Brian serving as a fill-in spotter for Brad's fifth-place run.



7 Kyle Larson With a third-place finish, Kyle Larson was one of five former Cup champions to finish in the top five at New Hampshire. It's the first time that's happened since Las Vegas in March 2019, and only the fourth time overall.



8 Kyle Busch Kyle Busch's car was evil from the time they unloaded it on Saturday to the time it finally finished itself off and wrecked in turn one. Into the trash goes whatever setup notes Randall Burnett and his crew had for the No. 8 car.



9 Michael McDowell -- Back in 2021, Michael McDowell made the playoffs at the outset of the season by winning the Daytona 500. It speaks a lot to how much Front Row Motorsports has grown that McDowell is now above the cut line by virtue of points alone.



10 Chris Buescher A 15th-place run at New Hampshire marked Chris Buescher's third-straight run inside the top 15 and his seventh in eight races dating back to Darlington in May. Buescher remains well above the cut line headed to Pocono, where he earned his first career win in 2016.



11 Chase Elliott A lack of stage points somewhat mutes the positive impact that a 12th-place finish at New Hampshire had for Chase Elliott. With just 25 points earned, Elliott is currently 60 points back of the cut line with six races remaining until the playoffs.



12 Tyler Reddick Another week, another great save by Tyler Reddick. He could've taken both himself and Justin Haley out when he got loose on the exit of turn four, but he gathered it back up and went on to finish sixth.



13 Daniel Suarez A turning point in crew chief Travis Mack's career came in 2019 and 2020, when he maximized Michael Annett's performance as his crew chief in the Xfinity Series. He's done the same since with Daniel Suarez thanks in part to good strategy calls like the one he employed at New Hampshire to give Suarez a better finish than he may otherwise have had.



14 Ryan Blaney Sometimes a pit crew can make a critical mistake on their final pit stop that leaves a driver seething over what might have been. But running over his air hose was a driver error on Ryan Blaney's part after his crew did their job to put him in position to challenge for the win.



15 AJ Allmendinger AJ Allmendinger's hot streak came to an end at New Hampshire, as he spun to bring out the first caution of the day before finishing 19th. Allmendinger now stands 20 points below the cut line with ground to make up next week in Pocono.



16 Erik Jones Earlier in the season, a spin like the one Erik Jones had in the middle of the race may have doomed his entire day. But in New Hampshire, Jones and his team responded to that adversity by getting their track position back and driving up to yet another finish just outside the top 10.



17 Ross Chastain Ross Chastain had been incredibly hot and cold from about the middle of May onwards. A 23rd-place run at New Hampshire where Chastain was never really a factor in the top half of the field continued that trend that has knocked him down from challenging for the regular season championship to sixth in points.



18 Kevin Harvick Crew chief Rodney Childers' strategy over the final long run allowed Kevin Harvick to get back on track after a couple of disappointing finishes. A fourth-place finish marked Harvick's best overall since a second at Darlington in May.



19 Bubba Wallace Bubba Wallace's growth as a driver over the past several years was evident at New Hampshire, as early brake issues that nearly cost him a spot on the lead lap threatened to derail the driver of the No. 23. Instead, Wallace stayed in the zone and eventually battled back into the top 10 for an eighth-place finish.



20 Austin Dillon A ninth-place run at New Hampshire gave Austin Dillon his fifth top 10 of the season, which is nearly half as many as the 11 he had last season. What he's missing are top-five runs, as he's had just one all year compared to five in 2022.



21 Justin Haley Much like his Kaulig Racing teammate, New Hampshire also tempered a recent hot streak that Justin Haley had been on. He had a run-in on pit road with William Byron and went on to finish a nondescript 17th.



22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ricky Stenhouse's day was almost doomed after the first caution, when he stayed out and proceeded to fall all the way from the lead to 35th and went a lap down. But sure enough, Stenhouse was able to get back on the lead lap by race's end and finish a somewhat respectable 18th given the circumstances.



23 Austin Cindric Austin Cindric and his team need to be careful they don't lapse back into poor performances, as a 25th-place finish at New Hampshire sapped some of his momentum after the past two races. The good news is that Pocono is a good track for Cindric, as he's won there in the Xfinity Series.



24 Alex Bowman Alex Bowman had a potential top-10 run going at New Hampshire, but even settling for 14th after a late-race incident felt like a step in the right direction. It still isn't enough for Bowman to get back into the playoffs, but it does show that Bowman's team is capable of better finishes than they've had since their driver returned from injury.



25 Aric Almirola What may have been for Aric Almirola. He had one of the best cars in the field and had the pace for a top five and maybe even more, but all it took was a loose wheel thanks to crew error to send him from leading to hard into the turn two wall.



26 Chase Briscoe Chase Briscoe has earned his way back into the Power Rankings thanks to a 10th-place finish, his fifth top 10 of the 2023 season. It's also the first top 10 for Richard Boswell in just his sixth race as a Cup crew chief dating back to 2017.



27 Ty Gibbs Ty Gibbs' weekend in New Hampshire was a classic case of a rookie driver not capitalizing on or executing with a fast racecar. Gibbs was able to drive up into the top 15 after issues in qualifying, but he finished 27th after running up the track in the final laps.



28 Corey LaJoie Corey LaJoie finished many laps down in 33rd after hitting the wall at the end of stage one, but there was at least one positive to his day: LaJoie was able to get his car repaired and finish the race, meaning that he remains the only driver in Cup to not have a single DNF this year.



29 Todd Gilliland The white, orange and brown A&W paint scheme is a classic out of Front Row Motorsports, and the same basic scheme has done them a lot of good over the years. Gilliland drove those colors to a 21st-place finish at New Hampshire.

